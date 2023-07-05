Dylan Levitt under the microscope: Why Dundee United star is a wanted man amid Hibs, Hearts and Wigan links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dylan Levitt under the microscope: Why Dundee United star is a wanted man amid Hibs, Hearts and Wigan links

Levitt's ability was clear, even in a struggling Tangerines side last season

Dylan Levitt wheels away after finding the net against Hearts for Dundee United
Levitt wheels away after finding the net against Hearts, one of the interested parties in his services. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dylan Levitt is a man in demand.

Hibs are the current front-runners for the £500,000-rated Dundee United star, albeit Hearts and Wigan Athletic are watching on with interest.

Levitt still has another year to run on his contract and, understandably, United are keen to maximise the value of their marquee arrival from Manchester United last summer.

Here, Courier Sport takes a deep dive into Levitt’s showings for United — and why he is a wanted man.

Priceless potential

The most obvious metrics that matter are among the most pivotal.

Levitt is 22 years of age and, unless a potential suitor was to endure an unforeseen set-back — such as relegation, as happened to United — then he is a fairly reliable gamble on a future profit.

Sell-on value is an alluring proposition in the modern market and a young midfielder with a Manchester United apprenticeship, 13 caps for Wales and experience of going to a World Cup almost guarantees that.

And clubs would not be solely buying potential.

Dylan Levitt in action for Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium
Dylan Levitt has played 13 times for Wales

Even amid some frustrating fitness set-backs and, latterly, in a struggling side, Levitt has tended to shine.

In 62 outings for United, he has found the net 11 times and notched four assists; a goal contribution in just shy of 25% of his appearances for the Tannadice outfit.

For a player utilised in a relatively deep position for much of his time at United, an outstanding tally.

Pass master

Delving deeper — as one can be assured Hibs, Hearts, Wigan and any number of other interested parties have — and Levitt’s qualities stand up to scrutiny compared to his Premiership peers.

All statistics, provided by StatsBomb, are measured on a per game basis.

In 2021/22, the on ball value (OBV) of Levitt’s passing — an incredibly useful measurement of the threat created from passing — was 0.18; in the 96th percentile of the entire top-flight.

A StatsBomb radar of Dylan Levitt's Dundee United performances
Dylan Levitt’s attacking virtues, compared to the Premiership average, during the 2021/22 campaign. Image: Statsbomb

That dropped to 0.10 last season but, still in the 84th percentile.

He averaged 1.29 key passes, 5.59 deep progressions (passes and carries into the opposition final third) and 1.71 passes into the box in his first season in Tangerine — all well above the Premiership average for central midfielders.

Those stats fell to 1.01 key passes, 5.37 deep progressions and 1.53 passes into the box, respectively, as United slipped to relegation last term.

A StatsBomb radar of Dylan Levitt's Dundee United performances
Dylan Levitt’s performance compared to Premiership average in the 2022/23 season. Image: StatsBomb

Without the ball

It would be fair to say Levitt benefits from having a tough-tackling enforcer alongside him.

He is a classy, assured playmaker, rather than a battler for the trenches. He could even be deployed as a No.10, given his skill-set; arguably something the Terrors did not experiment with sufficiently often.

Nevertheless, it would be unfair to paint Levitt as a liability without the ball.

Dundee united player Dylan Levitt's stats presented by StatsBomb
Levitt’s defensive endeavours in 2021/22, with him excelling at interceptions. Image: StatsBomb

He averaged 2.77 “possession adjusted” interceptions in 2021/22 (adjusting for possession is valuable, as it addresses the discrepancy that, for example, teams that have more of the ball would be required to make fewer interceptions).

That was in the 92nd percentile for the Premiership.

Simply, there were few players more adept at reading the game than Levitt.

That plummeted to 1.33 last season — the 50th percentile (below).

Dundee united player Dylan Levitt's stats presented by StatsBomb
Levitt, in common with many at United, was less effective defensively last term. Image: StatsBomb

Compared to his fellow midfielders, his recoveries, possession adjusted clearances and possession adjusted pressing are middling.

However, it is unlikely those are the qualities for which any potential buyers would be pursuing Levitt.

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend.
St Johnstone pull Melker Hallberg deal off table as Steven MacLean reveals half-time warning…
Zach Robinson
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Zach Robinson a major step for Tony Docherty's young…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
Steven MacLean wants TWO No 1s at St Johnstone as Ross Sinclair stakes claim…
Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street says the pedestrian and cycle zone is great for their business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Union Street shops on Dundee’s active freeways plan – will it frighten off customers?
Steven Bracy exposed police to risk from his dirty protest. Image: Facebook.
Oldest member of Dundee cannabis gang's dirty protest in police van after raid
Montrose hotelier Trish Douglas is honoured to take up the tope role in Inner Wheel worldwide. Image: Supplied
Montrose hotelier Trish set for globetrotting year as International Inner Wheel president
New Friends of Craigtoun Park volunteer Martin Dibbs is pictured driving the train at Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews.
10 fun things to do with kids in Fife during the school holidays
Graeme Cosgrove admitted the breach at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Dundee criminal broke court order to look for escaped dog
When Madness went one step beyond to make a date in Montrose in 2015
The Sonis team showing off the new alarm system. Image: Sonis.
Fife firm launches 'game-changing' intruder alarm which could 'revolutionise' home security