Lee Johnson responds to Dylan Levitt transfer link as Hibs boss remains coy on Dundee United ace

The Hibees are understood to be among the sides interested in the Welshman

By Alan Temple
Dylan Levitt, pictured in Dundee United training
Levitt has impressed over the last two years at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has refused to rule out a swoop for Dundee United star Dylan Levitt.

Courier Sport understands the Easter Road outfit are weighing up a move for the Wales international as they seek to bolster their midfield options.

City rivals Hearts are also admirers of the Tannadice playmaker, while Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City — albeit the latter would require a loan-to-buy deal due to a partial transfer embargo — have also been credited with an interest.

However, United, who are cognisant of a notable percentage of any sell-on fee that will be due to Manchester United, are thought to be holding out for a fee in the region of £500,000.

Levitt has one year remaining on his deal.

And Johnson was coy regarding Hibs’ position — while doing nothing to distance Hibs from the reports.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson on the touchline for the capital club. Image: SNS

He’s not our player, and I can’t talk about someone who isn’t our player,” said Johnson following Hibs’ 4-2 win against Edinburgh City on Saturday.

“It’s always difficult to put a number on (potential signings) because there are so many different factors involved.

“We want to bring in players, but we also want to coach up and make players better too.

“We have a solid base and had a good back end to last season and I think the boys are confident in the way we want to play.”

Levitt has returned to United training but played no part in the Tangerines 3-2 win over East Fife at St Andrews on Saturday.

