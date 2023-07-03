KEZIA DUGDALE: Looming Labour threat casts a shadow over Humza Yousaf’s summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Looming Labour threat casts a shadow over Humza Yousaf’s summer

You think you're ready for a break from it all this summer? Imagine how Humza Yousaf is feeling. Then look at his 'to do' list.

Humza Yousaf may be approaching the summer break with a sense of relief. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Kezia Dugdale

Humza Yousaf needs a holiday. Not necessarily abroad, just some time away from that building at the foot of the Royal Mile we know as the Scottish Parliament.

The First Minister will mark 100 days in office this week. It has been a tough shift, to put it mildly.

The new SNP leader has inherited an increasingly ill-disciplined party that is hamstrung by both the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens and the controversy surrounding Nicola Sturgeon’s departure and the subsequent police investigation.

While it is no doubt the honour of his life to lead, he did not start with a blank sheet of paper, but a domestic record that’s creaking more than a boatyard on a dry day.

It will, therefore, take twice the effort to set a new direction, triple if he aspires to both do that and present himself as the continuity candidate for all the good bits.

Humza needs a holiday not just from the Parliament but from these binding chains. A summer to hone down on what exactly it is that he wants to achieve in his time in office.

He needs to build a plan rooted in the knowledge that his party has more days in power behind it than in front of it.

Exhausted SNP versus refreshed Labour means all bets are off

This is the last summer in the political calendar that is likely to be even remotely normal.

With a General Election now odds-on for October next year, next summer will be full steam ahead mode. And there’s an awful lot at stake.

Every General Election is a seminal moment, of course it is. But this one, in particular, represents a crossroads – not just for who governs the United Kingdom but how government itself works.

Humza Yousaf attempted to set out his stall at the SNP independence convention at the Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Should the Conservatives retain power, the SNP will have a renewed vigour to organise against austerity Britain – and all that represents – in their favour.

The SNP have governed Scotland for longer than the Tories have governed the UK. Twelve of their 15 years in power at Holyrood have been spent opposing a Tory Prime Minister, just three against a Scottish Labour PM in the form of Gordon Brown.

In 2007, the vim of Alex Salmond’s premiership faced what would turn out to be the final chapter of Labour’s UK reign.

But should Labour win the next General Election, it will be coming into office fresh as the SNP government tires.

This is unchartered territory.

The SNP’s former leader Alex Salmond arrives for the State Opening of Parliament in 2015. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Recent history means the SNP have become so used to facing off against the Tories in two Parliaments, they have lost sight of the fact that is is Labour they will largely face on the ground in their communities.

The summer gives Humza Yousaf’s SNP a chance to develop its dividing lines against Keir Starmer’s Labour.

Humza Yousaf needs to focus on his homework

There have been glimmers that they get this week, with graphics starting to appear on social media attacking Labour’s position on free school meals and rent controls in particular.

They will attack Labour from the left. But for that to be remotely successful they need to find a way of demonstrating that life can and will be better for people in Scotland with them and their 15-year-old record.

They also need to do this without crassly inferring there’s no difference between Labour and the Tories. They might believe that but the public largely don’t.

As summer homework goes, this is a tall order.

You can now whisper without inviting incredulity that in the not too distant future, Labour could be in power in both Scotland and the rest of United Kingdom.

Whilst the odds say it’s still unlikely, it is plausible.

A Scottish politics that isn’t conducted through the prism of the constitutional question is possible again.

But whether or not that happens now largely lies in the hands of Humza Yousaf and his homework this summer.

