VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as legends declare they’re ‘friends for life’

Bobby Linn and Ricky Little signed for Arbroath on the same day 10 years ago and have created a lifetime of memories together.

Team-mates, room mates, best mates.

In a decade of dedication to the Arbroath cause, Linn and Little have cried and celebrated together.

In the most successful period in Arbroath’s 145-year history, they have won two league titles and sealed five successive years in the Championship.

Together, they’ve played a combined total of 737 games for Arbroath, scoring 99 goals.

But on Saturday, they shared a dressing room for the final time as Linn turned out as a guest star in Little’s testimonial against Montrose.

Linn will no longer be alongside Little in maroon but they will always be together in spirit.

And in a Courier Sport video, they enjoyed some bench banter as Linn prepares for life after Lichties.

In the clip, the dynamic duo share their thoughts on a range of topics including: