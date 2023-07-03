Football VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as legends declare they’re ‘friends for life’ Linn and Little signed for on the same day and both have had Arbroath testimonials for 10 years service. On Saturday they shared a pitch for the final time. By Ewan Smith July 3 2023, 12.50pm Share VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as legends declare they’re ‘friends for l... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4527346/video-arbroath-bobby-linn-and-ricky-little/ Copy Link Ricky Little and Bobby Linn shared a dressing room for the final time on Saturday. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media Bobby Linn and Ricky Little signed for Arbroath on the same day 10 years ago and have created a lifetime of memories together. Team-mates, room mates, best mates. In a decade of dedication to the Arbroath cause, Linn and Little have cried and celebrated together. In the most successful period in Arbroath’s 145-year history, they have won two league titles and sealed five successive years in the Championship. Bobby Linn (left) and Ricky Little (right) with Ryan Dow as Arbroath team-mates for the final time on Saturday. Image: SNS Together, they’ve played a combined total of 737 games for Arbroath, scoring 99 goals. But on Saturday, they shared a dressing room for the final time as Linn turned out as a guest star in Little’s testimonial against Montrose. Linn will no longer be alongside Little in maroon but they will always be together in spirit. And in a Courier Sport video, they enjoyed some bench banter as Linn prepares for life after Lichties. In the clip, the dynamic duo share their thoughts on a range of topics including: 10 years as team-mates Rooming together in Magaluf Mutual respect for each other on the pitch Missing Linn’s singing in WhatsApp group chats Little’s emotional day as he celebrated his testimonial Bobby Linn, Ricky Little and Ricky Gomes (back) share a laugh in Magaluf. Image: Bobby Linn.