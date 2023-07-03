VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as legends declare they’re ‘friends for life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as legends declare they’re ‘friends for life’

Linn and Little signed for on the same day and both have had Arbroath testimonials for 10 years service. On Saturday they shared a pitch for the final time.

By Ewan Smith
Ricky Little and Bobby Linn share a joke after starring for Arbroath FC for a final time.
Ricky Little and Bobby Linn shared a dressing room for the final time on Saturday. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Bobby Linn and Ricky Little signed for Arbroath on the same day 10 years ago and have created a lifetime of memories together.

Team-mates, room mates, best mates.

In a decade of dedication to the Arbroath cause, Linn and Little have cried and celebrated together.

In the most successful period in Arbroath’s 145-year history, they have won two league titles and sealed five successive years in the Championship.

Bobby Linn (left) and Ricky Little (right) with Ryan Dow as Arbroath team-mates for the final time on Saturday. Image: SNS

Together, they’ve played a combined total of 737 games for Arbroath, scoring 99 goals.

But on Saturday, they shared a dressing room for the final time as Linn turned out as a guest star in Little’s testimonial against Montrose.

Linn will no longer be alongside Little in maroon but they will always be together in spirit.

And in a Courier Sport video, they enjoyed some bench banter as Linn prepares for life after Lichties.

In the clip, the dynamic duo share their thoughts on a range of topics including:

  • 10 years as team-mates
  • Rooming together in Magaluf
  • Mutual respect for each other on the pitch
  • Missing Linn’s singing in WhatsApp group chats
  • Little’s emotional day as he celebrated his testimonial
Bobby Linn, Ricky Little and Ricky Gomes (back) share a laugh in Magaluf. Image: Bobby Linn.

 

