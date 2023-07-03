Ian Crawford: Former Tayside Regional Council senior water official dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Crawford: Former Tayside Regional Council senior water official dies

By Chris Ferguson
Ian Crawford, a senior water services official at Tayside Regional Council has died.
Ian Crawford, one of the most senior officials in the former Tayside Regional Council, has died aged 92.

He rose to become assistant director of water services after a career as a civil engineer in local authorities in Dundee and Fife.

Ian had left school at 14 to work in Dundee gas works but then spent five years at night classes to qualify as a civil engineer, becoming a Member of the Institute of Civil Engineers.

He was born in Dundee in 1931 to George Crawford and his wife, Margaret, and grew up in Pitfour Street together with his brother David and sisters, May and Helen.

Boys’ Brigade

During his years at Logie primary and then junior secondary, Ian was a member of The Boys’ Brigade at Balgay Curch.

He was just eight when the Second World War broke out and was evacuated to a small holding at Tealing owned by his wider family. He helped work on the farm but returned frequently to visit his immediate family in Dundee.

When he left school aged 14 he began work as an apprentice sheet-metal worker at the gas works in Dock Street.

Apprenticeship

Once he had completed his four-year apprenticeship, Ian enrolled at Dundee Technical College where, three nights a week over five years, he studied mechanical then civil engineering and qualified in 1958.

He met his future wife, Doreen Cowan, at Scottish country dancing at Balgay Church where they went on to marry in 1956. They had two daughters, Audrey and Moira, and in time, grandchildren Jenny, Graeme and Jack, and great-grandchildren, Aila and Harris.

In their younger years, Ian and Doreen were dedicated cyclists and toured the length and breadth of Scotland, stopping at youth hostels on the way. He was a member of the Strathmore Cycling Club.

The couple began married life at Adam Place, 208 Strathmartine Road, an entire tenement owned by the Calder family and occupied by several generations of the family.

With his qualifications in place, Ian began work at the former Dundee Corporation as a water distribution engineer on reservoir and piping projects such as Lintrathen and Backwater.

Move to Fife

In 1968, he took up a post with Fife and Kinross Water Board and the family relocated to Cupar the following year where they remained.

Ian was to return to work in Dundee after a few years and became part of Tayside Regional Council when the new authority was launched in 1975.

After being part of the senior team, Ian retired in 1993 and devoted time to playing golf at Cupar and Ladybank, gardening, reading and watching westerns.

Ian was a family man who enjoyed holidays and outings. He was very sociable and had a wide circle of friends with whom he shared interests and activities.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

