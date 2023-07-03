Drunken thug punched disabled shopper in Cowdenbeath

A disabled shopper was repeatedly punched in a vicious, unprovoked attack in a Cowdenbeath shop.

The stroke victim was repeatedly struck by drunken thug, Cameron Martin.

Depute fiscal Eve McKaig said Martin, 40, had entered the shop at around 8.30pm on December 3, heavily under the influence of alcohol and sat down on the floor against a fridge.

Ten minutes later his victim came in and was waiting to be served when Martin approached him and punched him to the face, causing him to fall down on his back.

“This assault appeared to be unprovoked,” added the depute.

As the man tried to get back up, he was punched multiple times by Martin.

The attack lasted 30 seconds, leaving the victim with a burst lip and bloody nose.

The man managed to break free and flee but returned shortly afterwards as he had left possessions there.

He was again punched by Martin.

No memory of assault

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Martin, of Bridge Street, Cowdenbeath, admitted assault.

Defence solicitor Darryl Lovie said, “This is obviously simply unacceptable behaviour.

“It seems he understands that and knows there is no excuse.

“He had been drinking to excess to the extent that he couldn’t control his bodily functions and he has no memory of the incident whatsoever.”

The solicitor said his client was already on a community payback order and had started it “shakily”.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Martin, “This was a horrible, unprovoked attack on a disabled man and it must have been extremely frightening for him.”

She imposed another community payback order with 135 hours of unpaid work and warned Martin if he breached it, he could expect jail.

Martin was also ordered to pay his victim £450 compensation.

