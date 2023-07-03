Drunken thug punched disabled shopper in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken thug punched disabled shopper in Cowdenbeath

Cameron Martin launched a vicious, unprovoked assault inside the newsagent shop

By Gary Fitzpatrick
The assault happened in Good News, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
A disabled shopper was repeatedly punched in a vicious, unprovoked attack in a Cowdenbeath shop.

The stroke victim was repeatedly struck by drunken thug, Cameron Martin.

Depute fiscal Eve McKaig said Martin, 40, had entered the shop at around 8.30pm on December 3, heavily under the influence of alcohol and sat down on the floor against a fridge.

Ten minutes later his victim came in and was waiting to be served when Martin approached him and punched him to the face, causing him to fall down on his back.

“This assault appeared to be unprovoked,” added the depute.

As the man tried to get back up, he was punched multiple times by Martin.

The attack lasted 30 seconds, leaving the victim with a burst lip and bloody nose.

The man managed to break free and flee but returned shortly afterwards as he had left possessions there.

He was again punched by Martin.

No memory of assault

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Martin, of Bridge Street, Cowdenbeath, admitted assault.

Defence solicitor Darryl Lovie said, “This is obviously simply unacceptable behaviour.

“It seems he understands that and knows there is no excuse.

“He had been drinking to excess to the extent that he couldn’t control his bodily functions and he has no memory of the incident whatsoever.”

The solicitor said his client was already on a community payback order and had started it “shakily”.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Martin, “This was a horrible, unprovoked attack on a disabled man and it must have been extremely frightening for him.”

She imposed another community payback order with 135 hours of unpaid work and warned Martin if he breached it, he could expect jail.

Martin was also ordered to pay his victim £450 compensation.

