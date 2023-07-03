The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife

The Flying Scotsman was travelling to Aberdeen from Edinburgh as part of a 'centenary weekender' trip.

By Laura Devlin
The Flying Scotsman as it arrives in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman as it arrives in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rail enthusiasts in Tayside and Fife were treated to spectacle on Monday as The Flying Scotsman travelled up the east coast of Scotland.

The famous locomotive was travelling to Aberdeen from Edinburgh as part of a “centenary weekender” trip organised by The Railway Touring Company.

The Flying Scotsman passed through various stations in Courier Country on its journey, including Markinch and Dundee.

Our photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the Flying Scotsman’s journey north.

The Flying Scotsman coming into Markinch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman coming into Markinch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman as it passes through Markinch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman as it passes through Markinch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The journey to Aberdeen is part of the 100th anniversary celebrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The journey to Aberdeen is part of the 100th anniversary celebrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds wait at Markinch station to see the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crowds wait at Markinch station to see the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman first entered service in February 1923. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman first entered service in February 1923. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Hundreds of people are expected to come out to see the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Hundreds of people are expected to come out to see the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Members of the public came out in numbers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Members of the public came out in numbers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman arrives in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman arrives in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Workers on the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Workers on the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman is considered an iconic piece of engineering. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman is considered an iconic piece of engineering. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Passengers on the journey to Aberdeen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Passengers on the journey to Aberdeen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The locomotive passed through Dundee on its journey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The locomotive passed through Dundee on its journey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman heads north. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman heads north. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Flying Scotsman as it arrives in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
