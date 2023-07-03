Fife The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife The Flying Scotsman was travelling to Aberdeen from Edinburgh as part of a 'centenary weekender' trip. By Laura Devlin July 3 2023, 2.32pm Share The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4528030/the-flying-scotsman-best-pictures-tayside-and-fife/ Copy Link The Flying Scotsman as it arrives in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Rail enthusiasts in Tayside and Fife were treated to spectacle on Monday as The Flying Scotsman travelled up the east coast of Scotland. The famous locomotive was travelling to Aberdeen from Edinburgh as part of a “centenary weekender” trip organised by The Railway Touring Company. The Flying Scotsman passed through various stations in Courier Country on its journey, including Markinch and Dundee. Our photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the Flying Scotsman’s journey north. The Flying Scotsman coming into Markinch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The Flying Scotsman as it passes through Markinch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The journey to Aberdeen is part of the 100th anniversary celebrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Crowds wait at Markinch station to see the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The Flying Scotsman first entered service in February 1923. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Hundreds of people are expected to come out to see the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Members of the public came out in numbers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The Flying Scotsman arrives in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Workers on the locomotive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The Flying Scotsman is considered an iconic piece of engineering. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Passengers on the journey to Aberdeen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The locomotive passed through Dundee on its journey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The Flying Scotsman heads north. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.