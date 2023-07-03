The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife

Rail enthusiasts in Tayside and Fife were treated to spectacle on Monday as The Flying Scotsman travelled up the east coast of Scotland.

The famous locomotive was travelling to Aberdeen from Edinburgh as part of a “centenary weekender” trip organised by The Railway Touring Company.

The Flying Scotsman passed through various stations in Courier Country on its journey, including Markinch and Dundee.

Our photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the Flying Scotsman’s journey north.