Here’s where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and Fife on Monday

Rail enthusiasts in Tayside and Fife will get the chance to catch a glimpse of The Flying Scotsman on Monday as the famous locomotive travels to Aberdeen.

The Flying Scotsman will be travelling to the Granite City from Edinburgh as part of a “centenary weekender” trip organised by the The Railway Touring Company.

The famous locomotive is scheduled to pass through various stations in Courier Country on its journey.

This February marked 100 years since it entered service and its centenary is being celebrated with a special programme of events put on by the Railway Museum.

When can you see The Flying Scotsman?

The Flying Scotsman is due to depart Edinburgh Waverly at 9.41am on Monday.

It will travel north to Aberdeen and is scheduled to pass through stations including Dalgety Bay, Kirkcaldy, Perth, Dundee, Carnoustie, Arbroath and Montrose.

The Flying Scotsman is schedule to pass though the following stations:

Inverkeithing – 10.06am

Dalgety Bay -10.08am

Aberdour – 10.13am

Burntisland – 10.18am

Kinghorn – 10.22am

Kirkcaldy – 10.28am

Markinch – 10.39am

Ladybank – 10.51am

Perth – 11.46am

Dundee – 12.14pm

Broughty Ferry – 12.54pm

Monifieth – 12.56pm

Carnoustie – 1.01pm

Arbroath – 1.06pm

Inverkeilor – 1.14pm

Montrose – 1.22pm

The schedule is subject to change on the day.

Safety waning issued to trainspotters

Those planning on venturing out to see The Flying Scotsman on its journey, however, are being warned to do so at a safe distance.

A spokesperson for The Railway Touring Company said: “We appreciate there is considerable interest in locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman, but stress that anyone wishing to see Flying Scotsman hauling ‘The Flying Scotsman Centenary Weekender’ train should do so from a safe and permitted place – trespassing along rail lines or into prohibited areas of railway stations is dangerous.

“It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway when Flying Scotsman is hauling ‘The Flying Scotsman Centenary Weekender’ train on the mainline as a full timetable of regular services will also be running. For safety, keep away from the railway line.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “It’s vital that you watch from a safe distance and don’t go on or near the tracks.

“Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous and can have devastating consequences, as well as being illegal. You could face a fine of up to £1,000 and be left with a criminal record.”