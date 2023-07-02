Here’s where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and Fife on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Here’s where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and Fife on Monday

Rail enthusiasts will get the chance to catch a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman as it travels from Edinburgh to Aberdeen on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
The Flying Scotsman. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

Rail enthusiasts in Tayside and Fife will get the chance to catch a glimpse of The Flying Scotsman on Monday as the famous locomotive travels to Aberdeen.

The Flying Scotsman will be travelling to the Granite City from Edinburgh as part of a “centenary weekender” trip organised by the The Railway Touring Company.

The famous locomotive is scheduled to pass through various stations in Courier Country on its journey.

This February marked 100 years since it entered service and its centenary is being celebrated with a special programme of events put on by the Railway Museum.

When can you see The Flying Scotsman?

The Flying Scotsman is due to depart Edinburgh Waverly at 9.41am on Monday.

It will travel north to Aberdeen and is scheduled to pass through stations including Dalgety Bay, Kirkcaldy, Perth, Dundee, Carnoustie, Arbroath and Montrose.

The Flying Scotsman is schedule to pass though the following stations: 

Inverkeithing – 10.06am

Dalgety Bay -10.08am

Aberdour – 10.13am

Burntisland – 10.18am

Kinghorn – 10.22am

Kirkcaldy – 10.28am

Markinch – 10.39am

Ladybank – 10.51am

The locomotive as it passed through Perth on a previous trip. Image: Scott McShane.
The locomotive as it passed through Perth on a previous trip. Image: Scott McShane.

Perth – 11.46am

Dundee – 12.14pm

Broughty Ferry – 12.54pm

Monifieth – 12.56pm

Carnoustie – 1.01pm

Arbroath – 1.06pm

Inverkeilor – 1.14pm

Montrose – 1.22pm

The schedule is subject to change on the day.

Safety waning issued to trainspotters

Those planning on venturing out to see The Flying Scotsman on its journey, however, are being warned to do so at a safe distance.

A spokesperson for The Railway Touring Company said: “We appreciate there is considerable interest in locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman, but stress that anyone wishing to see Flying Scotsman hauling ‘The Flying Scotsman Centenary Weekender’ train should do so from a safe and permitted place – trespassing along rail lines or into prohibited areas of railway stations is dangerous.

“It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway when Flying Scotsman is hauling ‘The Flying Scotsman Centenary Weekender’ train on the mainline as a full timetable of regular services will also be running. For safety, keep away from the railway line.”

Trespassing along rail lines or into prohibited areas of railway stations is dangerous.”

The Railway Touring Company

 

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “It’s vital that you watch from a safe distance and don’t go on or near the tracks.

“Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous and can have devastating consequences, as well as being illegal. You could face a fine of up to £1,000 and be left with a criminal record.”

