Probe after woman’s body discovered in Dunfermline

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Dunfermline.

Police were called to the scene on Arthur Street at around 2.35pm on Thursday.

Locals reported seeing a major police presence on the Fife street at about 3pm that day.

Police have said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Thursday June 29, the body of a woman was found within an address on Arthur Street, Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”