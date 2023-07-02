24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee’s Camperdown Park

Families enjoyed a host of activities as Eid in the Park returned to Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday.

The event marked the start of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the biggest Muslim holidays of the year.

This is usually marked by activities including communal prayers and large social gatherings.

Eid in the Park – organised by Yusuf Youth Initiative YYI Community Hub – was a hive of activity throughout the day with food stalls, entertainment and other attractions for families to enjoy.

The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments from the day.