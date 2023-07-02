Dundee 24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee’s Camperdown Park The celebration marked the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice. EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Share 24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee’s Camperdown Park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4511932/eid-in-the-park-2023-pictures/ Copy Link Families enjoyed a host of activities as Eid in the Park returned to Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday. The event marked the start of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the biggest Muslim holidays of the year. This is usually marked by activities including communal prayers and large social gatherings. Eid in the Park – organised by Yusuf Youth Initiative YYI Community Hub – was a hive of activity throughout the day with food stalls, entertainment and other attractions for families to enjoy. The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments from the day. Eid In The Park event taking place in Camperdown Park Dundee. A range of events, celebration and music following on from the 2022 event that attracted over 7,000 revelers. Ibo Ibrahim (9) was enjoying himself at EID in the Park. Super Heroes were on hand giving out balloons in the Park. Sharing food is a big part of the celebrations. Henna tattoo done – Rebecca Morton and her daughter Katie Fleming (9). Stalls were selling new clothes. Having fun with bubbles at EID in the Park. Miyah Ghafoori (5) has a pretty face paint flower design created. Syeda Humna Fatima and Syed Saim Ahmed on the spinning cups. Kids playing with mini footballs around the park. Musical chairs fun. Mohammad Sheikh, Saad Sheikh, Zoha Saad and Hira Saad enjoying their day our at EID in the Park. More musical chair fun! People enjoying themselves on one of the fun fair rides. The inflatable slide was popular with many children today. Lots of happy faces on the fun fair rides. The inflatable slide was very popular! PC Mann and PC Hampton at EID in the Park. Aahil Mir (8), Raqeeb Razak (9) and Sufyan Razak (6) enjoying a fun filled day. First Minister Hamza Yousaf enjoyed the warm weather. Aiden (10) and Leyton (6) Thomson having fun in the sun! Jethro MacMillan (3) enjoyed a F1 drive using the Scrap Antics materials at EID in the Park. Hamza Omar (6) enjoying making bubbles!