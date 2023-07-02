24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee’s Camperdown Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee’s Camperdown Park

The celebration marked the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice.

EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Families enjoyed a host of activities as Eid in the Park returned to Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday.

The event marked the start of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the biggest Muslim holidays of the year.

This is usually marked by activities including communal prayers and large social gatherings.

Eid in the Park – organised by Yusuf Youth Initiative YYI Community Hub – was a hive of activity throughout the day with food stalls, entertainment and other attractions for families to enjoy.

The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments from the day.

Eid In The Park event taking place in Camperdown Park Dundee.
A range of events, celebration and music following on from the 2022 event that attracted over 7,000 revelers.
Ibo Ibrahim (9) was enjoying himself at EID in the Park.
Super Heroes were on hand giving out balloons in the Park.
Sharing food is a big part of the celebrations.
Henna tattoo done – Rebecca Morton and her daughter Katie Fleming (9).
Stalls were selling new clothes.
Having fun with bubbles at EID in the Park.
Miyah Ghafoori (5) has a pretty face paint flower design created.
Syeda Humna Fatima and Syed Saim Ahmed on the spinning cups.
Kids playing with mini footballs around the park.
Musical chairs fun.
Mohammad Sheikh, Saad Sheikh, Zoha Saad and Hira Saad enjoying their day our at EID in the Park.
More musical chair fun!
People enjoying themselves on one of the fun fair rides.
The inflatable slide was popular with many children today.
Lots of happy faces on the fun fair rides.
The inflatable slide was very popular!
PC Mann and PC Hampton at EID in the Park.
Aahil Mir (8), Raqeeb Razak (9) and Sufyan Razak (6) enjoying a fun filled day.
First Minister Hamza Yousaf enjoyed the warm weather.
Aiden (10) and Leyton (6) Thomson having fun in the sun!
Jethro MacMillan (3) enjoyed a F1 drive using the Scrap Antics materials at EID in the Park.
Hamza Omar (6) enjoying making bubbles!

