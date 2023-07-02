19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins

Families flocked to Castle Green to enjoy fun and games on Sunday.

Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Gala week in Broughty Ferry got off to a busy start as hundreds flocked to the town’s annual gala day on Sunday.

Castle Green played host to much of the activity with displays, entertainment and activities aplenty.

As well a range of traditional fete games, there was an impressive karate display by Tenshinkan Ecosse, motorbike riders, craft stalls and a wealth of entertainment for all ages.

There was even a beat-the-goalie competition with none other than ex-Dundee, Celtic and Leicester City legend Rab Douglas between the sticks.

A host of other events are planned throughout the week.

You can see some of the best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day from our photographer Kim Cessford below.

Vivien Scott was promoting next years New Year Day Dook.
Murray French didn’t worry about the damp weather – he was having fun in the water feature of the playpark.
The band Paper Tiger perform at this year’s Broughty Ferry Gala.
Paper Tiger’s singer performing.
Rain clouds did not deter the hundreds of people attending the Gala.
Dancing to the music at the Broughty Ferry Gala.
Chasing bubbles on the Castle Green.
Peter Reilly (9) enjoyed a course set out by the Dundee Cycle Hub.
Crowds watching Paper Tiger perform at the Castle Green.
Mia Thompson (2) had fun on the far rides.
Is it sunshine or rain?
Zara Munro (5) beat goalie Rab Douglas.
Some of the club members with the display of trikes and motorbikes from RBLS Riders from left,  Rab Cumming, Frank Burke and Ian Lindsay.
Mark Kinghorn (4) enjoyed his motorbike ride on one of the funfair rides.
Some people came prepared for changeable weather some just used what they had.
Owen Kent (3) enjoyed the display of motorbikes on the RBLS Riders display.
Max Turner (5) enjoyed the Beat the Goalie (Rab Douglas) challenge.
Fun day out for these kids!
Audience watch Paper Tiger on stage.

