19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins

Gala week in Broughty Ferry got off to a busy start as hundreds flocked to the town’s annual gala day on Sunday.

Castle Green played host to much of the activity with displays, entertainment and activities aplenty.

As well a range of traditional fete games, there was an impressive karate display by Tenshinkan Ecosse, motorbike riders, craft stalls and a wealth of entertainment for all ages.

There was even a beat-the-goalie competition with none other than ex-Dundee, Celtic and Leicester City legend Rab Douglas between the sticks.

A host of other events are planned throughout the week.

You can see some of the best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day from our photographer Kim Cessford below.