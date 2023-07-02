Dundee 19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins Families flocked to Castle Green to enjoy fun and games on Sunday. Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Share 19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4512754/broughty-ferry-gala-day-pictures/ Copy Link Gala week in Broughty Ferry got off to a busy start as hundreds flocked to the town’s annual gala day on Sunday. Castle Green played host to much of the activity with displays, entertainment and activities aplenty. As well a range of traditional fete games, there was an impressive karate display by Tenshinkan Ecosse, motorbike riders, craft stalls and a wealth of entertainment for all ages. There was even a beat-the-goalie competition with none other than ex-Dundee, Celtic and Leicester City legend Rab Douglas between the sticks. A host of other events are planned throughout the week. You can see some of the best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day from our photographer Kim Cessford below. Vivien Scott was promoting next years New Year Day Dook. Murray French didn’t worry about the damp weather – he was having fun in the water feature of the playpark. The band Paper Tiger perform at this year’s Broughty Ferry Gala. Paper Tiger’s singer performing. Rain clouds did not deter the hundreds of people attending the Gala. Dancing to the music at the Broughty Ferry Gala. Chasing bubbles on the Castle Green. Peter Reilly (9) enjoyed a course set out by the Dundee Cycle Hub. Crowds watching Paper Tiger perform at the Castle Green. Mia Thompson (2) had fun on the far rides. Is it sunshine or rain? Zara Munro (5) beat goalie Rab Douglas. Some of the club members with the display of trikes and motorbikes from RBLS Riders from left, Rab Cumming, Frank Burke and Ian Lindsay. Mark Kinghorn (4) enjoyed his motorbike ride on one of the funfair rides. Some people came prepared for changeable weather some just used what they had. Owen Kent (3) enjoyed the display of motorbikes on the RBLS Riders display. Max Turner (5) enjoyed the Beat the Goalie (Rab Douglas) challenge. Fun day out for these kids! Audience watch Paper Tiger on stage.