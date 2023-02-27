Flying Scotsman at 100: Photographer behind iconic image recalls world-famous locomotive’s only visit to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Flying Scotsman at 100: Photographer behind iconic image recalls world-famous locomotive’s only visit to Dundee

By Glen Barclay
February 27 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 27 2023, 1.46pm
Alec Cowper's iconic shot of the Flying Scotsman and rail fans on the tracks at Tay Bridge Station in 1964.
Alec Cowper's iconic shot of the Flying Scotsman and rail fans on the tracks at Tay Bridge Station in 1964.

The Flying Scotsman first thundered down the tracks 100 years ago.

The world-famous glistening green, steam machine became a figurehead of modern Britain and inspired many to travel by rail.

As a world-record holder and a movie star, the Flying Scotsman has no shortage of history and will go down in the annuls as the world’s most recognisable locomotive.

In celebration we have taken a look back at the history and legacy of the country’s best loved locomotive, including memories of a famous stop at Tay Bridge Station in 1964.

The Flying Scotsman on our patch

That was the year the Flying Scotsman made its maiden journey north of the Forth Rail Bridge which typically aroused a great deal of interest from the public.

Queen’s College, Dundee, Railway and Transport Society organised the 1964 rail tour which ran from Edinburgh to Aberdeen via Perth and back via Dundee.

The Flying Scotsman leaving Waverley Station in Edinburgh in 1954. Image: DC Thomson.

Avid train enthusiast, Alec Coupar, was there to witness history in the making.

He said: “I was The Courier’s unofficial railway correspondent at the time, reviewing books and writing wee articles.

“She signifies the best of British, lots of people who knew about the trip came down to see it.”

The train left Edinburgh Waverley early in the morning before travelling through Fife and onto Stanley.

It then proceeded to thunder down the 26-mile stretch of track to the now extinct Forfar and Bridge of Dun stations.

The locomotive was welcomed by masses in Aberdeen then experienced the same applause when heading back south to Dundee, passing Arbroath Railway Station.

The Flying Scotsman passing through Arbroath Railway Station in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

Traffic was halted by the amassed crowds, all intent on glimpsing the radiant green of the world-famous locomotive.

He said: “The crowds in the picture speak for themselves, you could never get a crowd like that in Tay Bridge Station nowadays, no chance.

“At the time I was photographing a lot of steam engines because they were all away to be scrapped in favour of the new diesel engines.

“It was her only trip to Dundee but is set to return there later this year on her way up to Aberdeen.”

Alec’s snap of the crowds on the track has become iconic.

The locomotive was originally built in Doncaster for the London and North Eastern Railway as part of the A1 class – the network’s most powerful locomotives.

Built at a cost of £7,944 in 1923 no expense was spared on the railway’s premier transporter.

It is well-known as the first recorded locomotive to travel at 100mph after being clocked during a special test event in 1934.

Named for its record-breaking speed in transporting commuters from London to Edinburgh, the Flying Scotsman became a figurehead of Britain’s modern age.

Over the years it starred in many a motion picture, including the first British-produced ‘talkie’ – The Flying Scotsman, starring Academy Award winner Ray Milland.

But the heyday of the Scotsman fell by the wayside following the climax of the Second World War.

Going off track

Once a symbol of British modernity, its rusting parts and diminishing image saw it ushered out for newer models and it was retired in 1963.

After being purchased by a locomotive sympathiser, who restored the vibrant Doncaster green paintwork, the Scotsman was put into work once more, ferrying hordes of fans on a high-profile tour of the USA before its saviour struck financial ruin in 1973.

From then on the once-adored locomotive sat stagnant, stored at a California army base before being passed from owner to owner, never receiving the true adulation such an icon deserved.

Following such a stint away from public life the Flying Scotsman was thankfully reintroduced to the masses in December 2005.

The Flying Scotsman leaves from Perth train station in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

To the surprise of many the locomotive titan was welcomed back with rapture, leading to the decision to reintroduce the green giant to the tracks, full-time.

A rigorous course of engineering brilliance meant that 10 years on the Flying Scotsman once again took its place within the hearts of the nation.

“There is not much of the original engine left but she’s still trailing up and down the tracks at 100 years old which says a lot,” concluded Alec.

The Flying Scotsman makes its way through Kinghorn in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The monumental occasion was celebrated with a surprise visit to Edinburgh station.

Greeted by a whole host of performers the highlight of the event came when poet laureate Simon Armitage read aloud a poem dedicated to the Flying Scotsman.

In his prose he referred to its “vast steel circumferences” and “rippling bodywork pouring with sweat,” painting a fitting picture of the icon.

The Flying Scotsman travelling through Aberdour and Inverkeithing stations in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

A recent BB2 documentary on the career of the Flying Scotsman showed clips of the great locomotive crossing the Forth Bridge in 1964.

As well as former royal painter Terence Cuneo painting the Flying Scotsman on the Forth Bridge.

Now a working exhibit at The National Railway Museum in York, visitors can go and take a scenic trip on the national symbol once more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The wreck of the Endurance beneath the Weddell Sea. Image: RSGS
Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak…
The Forfar players drink tea at full-time after holding Rangers to a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes. Image: DC Thomson.
Forfar got tea then sympathy after Hampden cup clash with Rangers in 1978
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Estrada/Shutterstock (9131865a) U U2 in Concert - 30 May 1983
Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.
Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland's national game
Kirkcaldy Galleries in 1939.
Kirkcaldy Galleries: From conception to award-winning art museum
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Tayside and Fife through the decades
Jim Leishman and the Dunfermline bench celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. The first modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in 1933 kicked off 'Nessie-fever' as sightseers were desperate to catch a glimpse of the beast. Picture shows; The first modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in 1933 kicked off 'Nessie-fever' as sightseers were desperate to catch a glimpse of the beast.. Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Monster at 90: The Inverness sighting which started "Nessie-fever"
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented