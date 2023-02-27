Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements – 7 years after winning funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements – 7 years after winning funding

By Peter John Meiklem
February 27 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 27 2023, 6.16am
Former councillor Mike Barnacle
Former councillor Mike Barnacle is querying where road safety money has gone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kinross roads bosses have “insufficient funds” to deliver safety improvements agreed seven years ago, a former councillor has claimed.

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) veteran Mike Barnacle said he had helped secured £600,000 in the council’s 2016 capital budget for projects to slow traffic along the A977.

Lorries and other HGVs use the road frequently, passing through Kinross-shire villages Crook of Devon, Drum, Powmill and Blairingone.

Many people in the villages believe the volume, speed and size of the traffic presents a serious danger.

Heavy traffic in Crook of Devon.
Recent heavy traffic in Crook of Devon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Barnacle said officials agreed on four projects to slow traffic in 2016 – but they have delivered only one.

That is putting in traffic lights at a junction west of Blairingone.

The former councillor is now chairman of the Fossoway Community Development Trust. Voters first elected in him in 1999 and he stepped down last year.

He said officials agreed funding in 2016 for signals at the crossroads in Drum and a further set of lights near Fossoway Primary school. The final project included “realigning” the B9097 junction leading into Crook of Devon.

He said: “I am now informed that there are insufficient funds to deliver the remaining projects. I would like to know what has happened to this capital allocation because the Blairingone signalisation should not have cost the provision secured?

“If my information is correct, it is incumbent on the council to make further capital provision for the projects agreed. This is on a road that carries the highest volume of traffic, particularly HGVs, of any road under PKC control.”

Former councillor demands A977 answers

Mr Barnacle had spells as a Liberal Democrat, Independent and most latterly a Conservative while representing his ward. He has written to senior PKC transport officials demanding answers.

A PKC spokesperson said the council still intended to build traffic lights at School Road and the Drum crossroads. The pandemic and increasing costs linked to inflation, however, had set back the timeline.

He said: “Any suggestion the budget allocated for these improvements has disappeared is incorrect.”

Safety improvements had been agreed in full consultation with local councillors and other community representatives, he added.

“It has been spent on a range of agreed priorities, including traffic signals in Blairingone at the Saline junction, vehicle activated signs in each of the villages along the routes, upgraded direction and warning signs and new gateway signs at the entrance to each village.”

It is understood that newly elected councillors have pushed for traffic lights at Drum crossroads to be finished before work begins on any realignment of the A977/B9097.

