Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone – talk of permanent switch from Dundee can wait

Zak Rudden is up and running as a St Johnstone goal-scoring centre forward.

And the St Johnstone loan striker believes he’s given himself the perfect springboard to make his short spell with the Perth club a success.

Dundee’s loss appeared to be Saints’ gain on Saturday afternoon when the former Partick Thistle and Falkirk attacker found the top corner of the net with a superb glancing header to put his 10-man team ahead against St Mirren.

It didn’t turn out to be the winner but Rudden has played a big part in putting another Premiership point on the board.

Now the job description for the 23-year-old is earning more game-time and scoring more goals.

▶️ St Mirren missed the chance to go fourth in the #cinchPrem as they drew at 10-man St Johnstone! Thoughts on the red card and two goals? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vwCUE3BE0m — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 25, 2023

“You hope that it’s going to be the winner but obviously they got the equaliser and we had to settle for a point in the end,” said Rudden.

“It was a hard-fought point because we did really well to limit their chances in the game.

“When we went down to 10 men you’d be thinking a draw was a good result but it could have been three.”

Rudden added: “That’s what I’ve been brought here to do – make an impact and score goals.

“Hopefully it will continue through to the end of the season.

“I’ve not played that much since I came here so I’m really pleased to have got a goal already.

“Hopefully there are more to come – that’s certainly what I’ll be trying to do – and give the gaffer a nice problem.

“I’m usually a six-yard guy, tapping them in, but I’ll take a header like that.

“It was a great ball in from Cammy (MacPherson) and I’ve just managed to get my head to it to direct it to the opposite side of the goal.”

Battle for a start

Rudden got 11 minutes of normal time action against Celtic, one at Tannadice and 18 on Saturday.

Given the form of Callum Davidson’s regular starters, Stevie May and Nicky Clark, that hasn’t come as a surprise to the Rangers academy product.

“Nicky and Stevie are playing very well and I wasn’t expecting to walk into this team,” he said.

“I’ve learned so much from them already – things like their movement and how to hold the ball up.

“I’m taking it all in like a sponge.

“I’ll be trying my hardest every day in training and to take any opportunities I get.

“I’ll have to do the right things when I get on the pitch and I’ve done that today.”

Rudden is enjoying life in the Premiership and at McDiarmid Park.

Talk of a permanent switch can wait.

“I don’t know anything about that to be honest,” he said.

“I’m fully focused on playing here just now and it will be up to other people what happens after that.”

Saints have got four points to make up to reach the top six and half a dozen matches left in which to do it.

“It’s possible,” said Rudden.

“If we keep going the way we are we’ll pick up plenty of points.

“Top six is what we’re aiming for.

“That would be a huge thing if we could do it.”