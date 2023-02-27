Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone – talk of permanent switch from Dundee can wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone – talk of permanent switch from Dundee can wait

By Eric Nicolson
February 27 2023, 6.00am
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Zak Rudden is up and running as a St Johnstone goal-scoring centre forward.

And the St Johnstone loan striker believes he’s given himself the perfect springboard to make his short spell with the Perth club a success.

Dundee’s loss appeared to be Saints’ gain on Saturday afternoon when the former Partick Thistle and Falkirk attacker found the top corner of the net with a superb glancing header to put his 10-man team ahead against St Mirren.

It didn’t turn out to be the winner but Rudden has played a big part in putting another Premiership point on the board.

Now the job description for the 23-year-old is earning more game-time and scoring more goals.

“You hope that it’s going to be the winner but obviously they got the equaliser and we had to settle for a point in the end,” said Rudden.

“It was a hard-fought point because we did really well to limit their chances in the game.

“When we went down to 10 men you’d be thinking a draw was a good result but it could have been three.”

Rudden added: “That’s what I’ve been brought here to do – make an impact and score goals.

“Hopefully it will continue through to the end of the season.

“I’ve not played that much since I came here so I’m really pleased to have got a goal already.

“Hopefully there are more to come – that’s certainly what I’ll be trying to do – and give the gaffer a nice problem.

“I’m usually a six-yard guy, tapping them in, but I’ll take a header like that.

“It was a great ball in from Cammy (MacPherson) and I’ve just managed to get my head to it to direct it to the opposite side of the goal.”

Battle for a start

Rudden got 11 minutes of normal time action against Celtic, one at Tannadice and 18 on Saturday.

Given the form of Callum Davidson’s regular starters, Stevie May and Nicky Clark, that hasn’t come as a surprise to the Rangers academy product.

“Nicky and Stevie are playing very well and I wasn’t expecting to walk into this team,” he said.

“I’ve learned so much from them already – things like their movement and how to hold the ball up.

“I’m taking it all in like a sponge.

“I’ll be trying my hardest every day in training and to take any opportunities I get.

“I’ll have to do the right things when I get on the pitch and I’ve done that today.”

Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.

Rudden is enjoying life in the Premiership and at McDiarmid Park.

Talk of a permanent switch can wait.

“I don’t know anything about that to be honest,” he said.

“I’m fully focused on playing here just now and it will be up to other people what happens after that.”

Saints have got four points to make up to reach the top six and half a dozen matches left in which to do it.

“It’s possible,” said Rudden.

“If we keep going the way we are we’ll pick up plenty of points.

“Top six is what we’re aiming for.

“That would be a huge thing if we could do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants - whether…
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Kevin Simpson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife
The Deja Vu was the place to go for the over-21s during the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented