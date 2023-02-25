St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side earn 1-1 draw with St Mirren?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side earn 1-1 draw with St Mirren?

By Eric Nicolson
February 25 2023, 6.31pm
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone drew with St Mirren and just about kept alive their hopes of making the top six.

The Perth men came within a few minutes of beating their Paisley opponents despite playing more than half the game a man light as a result of Dan Phillips being sent off.

Super sub Zak Rudden headed home a 75th minute opener, his first for Saints, which was cancelled out by Alex Gogic 10 minutes later.

And it was one of those occasions when supporters leaving McDiarmid Park would be divided over whether this was a good or a bad point.

Key moments

Phillips’ challenge on Ryan Flynn barely looked worthy of a yellow in real time.

The dreadful McDiarmid playing surface probably had an impact on him not controlling a ball to his usual high standard.

There was no force or intent when he then tried to keep hold of it at the second attempt.

Unfortunately, we’re now in the VAR world where every tackle of this type that ends up catching a player above the ankle will end up being upgraded (the Ryan Jack foul on Adam Montgomery the exception, of course).

Referee Craig Napier took virtually no time at all in reaching a conclusion to turn yellow into red.

Dan Phillips is sent off. Image: SNS.

That this didn’t turn out to be the one and only game-defining moment of the contest was a credit to 10-man Saints who kept St Mirren chances down to very few in the second half.

A draw was a perfectly acceptable result  in the circumstances – and Zak Rudden’s superb headed opener was an unexpected bonus that should serve him and Saints well now that he’s off the mark – but the task of reaching the top six is probably tougher after the game than it was before it.

Player ratings

Matthews 6, Wright 7, Mitchell 6, Gordon 6, Considine 7, Montgomery 7, MacPherson 8, Phillips 5, Hallberg 6, May 6 (Rudden 7), Clark 6 (Bair).

Saints’ star man – Cammy MacPherson

MacPherson has shared the praise pretty much equally with Phillips in recent weeks but not on this occasion.

After his central midfield side-kick’s first half ordering off, he did the job of two men for over 45 minutes, ensuring Saints never got over-run in that area.

And it was MacPherson’s ball that started the move which resulted in Rudden winning a free-kick on the touch line, then his delivery on to the on-loan striker’s head from the subsequent dead ball which resulted in the goal.

All this from a man St Mirren let leave last season.

Manager under the microscope

There was one change to the team which beat Dundee United last weekend.

Despite Callum Davidson being impressed by the performance of James Brown at left centre-back, Andy Considine was restored to the starting line-up.

That the formation was the same as the previous Saturday, rather than recent home games against Rangers and Celtic, was probably a bigger point of debate.

Having three centre-halves undoubtedly helped the 10 v 11 rearguard effort in the second half – and it took a fine cross and header to earn St Mirren a point in the end.

Saints were as organised and hard to break down as you would expect of a Davidson side.

Zak Rudden celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

And had his substitute’s goal turned out to be the winner – two just minutes after Rudden was introduced – this would have been a day when the head coach’s big calls were vindicated.

Saints continue to look every inch a team that won’t go down or be close to it.

Whether they can find a way to bridge the gap to those above them remains unanswered though.

Man in the middle

Craig Napier is no Willie Collum and was never going to ignore the advice of his VAR colleague when he was directed to take a second look at Phillips’ foul just before the break that he initially deemed worthy merely of yellow.

More annoying for Saints supporters in the ground were the number of small decisions he got wrong.

Not a good game.

