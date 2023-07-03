Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita’s for Dundee Restaurant Week

Going out to eat with someone who has allergies can sometimes be a bit of a challenge, unfortunately in my case with vegan food.

My partner and I don’t have an easy time finding a restaurant that’s the perfect fit for us both. While I don’t eat meat and he does, he’s allergic to nuts and legumes which make up a lot of veggie and vegan food.

I have actually taken him to Loco Rita’s once before, and there was no need to get the EpiPen out, so I felt relatively confident in taking him along to try their Dundee Restaurant Week (DRW) offer of three dishes for £15.

To put your mind at ease right away, we came away this time too with no need for allergy meds and our bellies full.

Loco Rita’s

The Mexican cantina was quiet when we got in and were seated at a wee table by the window. We both enjoy the frozen margaritas here, but as we were booked in to donate blood in the morning we opted for a bottle of Jarritos soda each (£4.15).

Our drinks order was taken and arrived quickly, almost too fast, because we didn’t get the chance to ask the servers about the menu. Thankfully, when they came to take our order we got the full run down of what was allergy safe on the menu, including three trips to the kitchen to confirm.

We ordered three dishes each, not realising that one DRW pass is valid for one set of three. Thankfully, they let us sign up for another pass at the end of the meal to take full advantage of the deal.

The small plates came as they were ready, which ended up being quite swiftly for most of our order. We had to chase one of our dishes, and we suspect our server didn’t pick up on us asking for one potato dish and one sweet potato dish when we ordered. Once we’d asked, it was on the table pretty quickly.

The food

First to arrive were my elote ribs and my partner’s mushroom birria tacos. The grilled corn was perfectly cooked and the smoky chipotle mayo paired perfectly with the sweet corn.

“Very tasty” was the first comment on the mushroom tacos, whose texture reminded him of shredded beef. They were spicy, but he claims the average person can handle it.

Next up was the let down, the crispy cauliflower wings. There was plenty of crisp, but the cauliflower inside was so soft it disappeared. It had no flavour and the lime crema sauce didn’t help much either, as it was overpowered by the crispy batter.

The cheeseburger loaded fries on the other hand packed a punch. It was a huge portion of chips, burger bits and sauce tasting just like a cheeseburger (from what I can remember). Is it Mexican? Well no, but I can let that slide. The cheeseburger also comes as a taco topping if that’s what you’re after.

Also in the not Mexican category were the patatas bravas, but tasty nonetheless. The potato wedges sat atop a smoky, spicy sauce and were covered in a garlic aioli.

Lastly, the sweet potato tacos were loaded with fluffy potato cubes, salsa verde and pickled cabbage. The sweet potato had a thin crunchy layer, but was melt-in-the-mouth soft on the inside.

The verdict

Apart from the cauliflower wings, the grub was great. It was difficult to judge the size of the dishes from the prices, but we were both full after three. The deal also saved us £9.70, which is impressive.

The venue filled up quickly, which made for a good atmosphere with 2000s pop tunes playing in the background.

We were grateful for the staff helping us find the allergy safe dishes on the menu, but we got the impression they were rushed all night.

I suspect that my partner will suggest we head to Mas next time we fancy Mexican food, and I also suspect that I’ll be on board with that.

Information

Address: Old Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5EU

Tel: 01382 936387

Web: locoritas.com

Price: £38.30 for six dishes and two soft drinks.

Dundee Restaurant Week offer: Three dishes for £15.

