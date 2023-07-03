Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita’s for Dundee Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita’s for Dundee Restaurant Week

While food & drink journalist Maria wasn't impressed with all her dishes, she can't deny that getting almost a tenner off the bill is a great deal.

Four small dishes in Loco Rita's Dundee.
A spread of patatas bravas, cheeseburger loaded fries, crispy cauliflower wings and elote ribs in Loco Rita's. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

Going out to eat with someone who has allergies can sometimes be a bit of a challenge, unfortunately in my case with vegan food.

My partner and I don’t have an easy time finding a restaurant that’s the perfect fit for us both. While I don’t eat meat and he does, he’s allergic to nuts and legumes which make up a lot of veggie and vegan food.

I have actually taken him to Loco Rita’s once before, and there was no need to get the EpiPen out, so I felt relatively confident in taking him along to try their Dundee Restaurant Week (DRW) offer of three dishes for £15.

To put your mind at ease right away, we came away this time too with no need for allergy meds and our bellies full.

Loco Rita’s

The Mexican cantina was quiet when we got in and were seated at a wee table by the window. We both enjoy the frozen margaritas here, but as we were booked in to donate blood in the morning we opted for a bottle of Jarritos soda each (£4.15).

A sunny corner of Loco Rita's in Dundee with a neon sign saying "don't you know I'm loco" hanging on the wall.
A huge neon sign is the main feature in Loco Rita’s. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Our drinks order was taken and arrived quickly, almost too fast, because we didn’t get the chance to ask the servers about the menu. Thankfully, when they came to take our order we got the full run down of what was allergy safe on the menu, including three trips to the kitchen to confirm.

We ordered three dishes each, not realising that one DRW pass is valid for one set of three. Thankfully, they let us sign up for another pass at the end of the meal to take full advantage of the deal.

The small plates came as they were ready, which ended up being quite swiftly for most of our order. We had to chase one of our dishes, and we suspect our server didn’t pick up on us asking for one potato dish and one sweet potato dish when we ordered. Once we’d asked, it was on the table pretty quickly.

The food

First to arrive were my elote ribs and my partner’s mushroom birria tacos. The grilled corn was perfectly cooked and the smoky chipotle mayo paired perfectly with the sweet corn.

Two small dishes of elote ribs and mushroom tacos.
Both the elote ribs and mushroom birria tacos had a kick to them. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

“Very tasty” was the first comment on the mushroom tacos, whose texture reminded him of shredded beef. They were spicy, but he claims the average person can handle it.

Next up was the let down, the crispy cauliflower wings. There was plenty of crisp, but the cauliflower inside was so soft it disappeared. It had no flavour and the lime crema sauce didn’t help much either, as it was overpowered by the crispy batter.

Four plates with patatas bravas, cheeseburger loaded fries, elote ribs and crispy cauliflower from Loco Rita's.
Apart from the crispy cauliflower, bottom right, the food went down well. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson.

The cheeseburger loaded fries on the other hand packed a punch. It was a huge portion of chips, burger bits and sauce tasting just like a cheeseburger (from what I can remember). Is it Mexican? Well no, but I can let that slide. The cheeseburger also comes as a taco topping if that’s what you’re after.

Also in the not Mexican category were the patatas bravas, but tasty nonetheless. The potato wedges sat atop a smoky, spicy sauce and were covered in a garlic aioli.

Two sweet potato tacos with salsa verde at Loco Rita's.
The sweet potato tacos were loaded with fillings. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson.

Lastly, the sweet potato tacos were loaded with fluffy potato cubes, salsa verde and pickled cabbage. The sweet potato had a thin crunchy layer, but was melt-in-the-mouth soft on the inside.

The verdict

Apart from the cauliflower wings, the grub was great. It was difficult to judge the size of the dishes from the prices, but we were both full after three. The deal also saved us £9.70, which is impressive.

The venue filled up quickly, which made for a good atmosphere with 2000s pop tunes playing in the background.

We were grateful for the staff helping us find the allergy safe dishes on the menu, but we got the impression they were rushed all night.

I suspect that my partner will suggest we head to Mas next time we fancy Mexican food, and I also suspect that I’ll be on board with that.

Information

Address: Old Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5EU

Tel: 01382 936387

Web: locoritas.com

Price: £38.30 for six dishes and two soft drinks.

Dundee Restaurant Week offer: Three dishes for £15.

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

