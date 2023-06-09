Everything you need to know about Dundee Restaurant Week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first ever Dundee Restaurant Week starts at the end of the month, and with so many great deals its hard to decide where to go.

But fear not, because here is your ultimate guide to the foodie event including what you really need to know and what venues are taking part.

With just 11 days to get stuck into the offers, there’s plenty of eating to be done and deals to make the most of.

When is Dundee Restaurant Week?

Dundee Restaurant Week starts on Thursday June 29 and runs for 11 days until Sunday July 9.

How do I get the deals?

To unlock the special menus and discounted prices you need a digital Dundee Restaurant Week pass. The pass is free and you can order one online.

There is an option to donate £5 to charity when getting your pass, which will go towards community cafes in Dundee. The donation will cover a three-course meal to someone in need.

What are the deals?

From set menus to discounted food and drinks at over 40 venues in the city, there’s lots to sink your teeth into.

Many restaurants and cafes offer discounts on set menus, some including drinks.

There will also be different small plates and tapas on offer at different venues.

Some eateries will be offering from 10% to 25% off your total bill.

Which venues are part of Dundee Restaurant Week?

From The Landmark Hotel just outside the Kingsway to Sunny’s Restaurant in the East End, there are offers all over the city.

Whether you’re picking up a pastry and coffee or going all out with a three course meal, there are deals to be had.

Restaurants

Andreou’s Bistro: The Greek venue offers 20% off mezes. Address: 118 Nethergate, DD1 4EH

Frankie & Benny’s: The popular family spot offers a family meal deal for four at £35.99 or a pasta meal deal for two at £21.99. Address: Overgate Centre, DD1 1UF

Franks Wine & Pasta Bar: Get tagliatelle with roasted celeriac, sage brown butter and pecorino with a glass of Chardonnay for £15. Address: 36-38 Nethergate, DD1 4ET

Gallery 48: Tuck in to three tapas for £18 or three tapas and a glass of sangria for £25. The menu includes meat, seafood and veggie dishes. Address: 48 West Port, DD1 5ER

The Landmark Hotel: The hotel is yet to reveal its offer. Address: Kingsway W, DD2 5JT

Loco Rita’s: Booking is essential here to get any three dishes for £15. The menu includes tacos, nachos and quesadillas. Address: Old Hawkhill, DD1 5EU

Malmaison: The hotel’s Chez Mal restaurant offers two courses for £22 or three courses for £27. The menu includes rump steak and cobb salad. Address: 44 Whitehall Cresent, DD1 4AY

Mas Mexican: Another popular Mexican with booking essential, get four dishes for £16. The menu is coming soon. Address: 304 Perth Road, DD2 1AU

Mexican Grill: Get two courses for £17.95 or three courses for £20.95. Address: 24 Castle Street, DD1 3AF

Tahini: The Mediterranean spot offers 15% off the bill before 6pm. The menu includes a range of classics. Address: 11 Bank Street, DD1 1RL

Tailend: These set menus include fish & fizz for £15 or fish tacos & tequila for £12.5. Address: 81 Nethergate, DD1 4DH

Taza: Get 15% off the bill, excluding drinks. Their menus offer different cuisines. Address: 1A City Quay, DD1 3JA

The Selkie: This popular spot offers three tapas for £10. Address: 27 Exchange Street, DD1 3DJ

Sunny’s Restaurant: The Indian offers 20% off the bill, excluding drinks. The menu includes biryanis and tandooris. Address: 2 Dalgleish Road, DD4 7JR

Gastropubs, pubs and bars

The Barrelman: Get brunch and mimosa for £13. The menu includes eggs on sourdough and French toast. Address: 100-108 Commercial Street, DD1 2AJ

Bertie Mooney’s: This bar offers half price starters and/or half price desserts when buying a main meal. Address: 85 Commercial Street, DD1 2AB

Brewdog Dundee: Beer lovers can bag a pizza and pint or glass of wine for £14.5. The menu includes meaty, veggie and vegan pizzas. Address: Chamber Building, Panmure Street, DD1 1ED

The Giddy Goose: Get any pizza or pasta for £9. The menu includes 12″ pizzas and four pasta dishes. Address: 2 Perth Road, DD1 4LN

Innis & Gunn: At the taproom you get two starters, two mains and two drinks for £35. The menu includes burgers, pies and mussels. Address: 10 S Tay Street, DD1 1PA

The Kilted Kangaroo: Enjoy a pizza or pasta and beer for £10. The menu includes eight pizzas and four pastas. Address: 8 Roseangle, DD1 4LR

Speedwell Bar: The iconic pub offers a toastie and draft beer or glass of wine for £7.5. Address: 165-167 Perth Road, DD2 1AS

St Andrews Brewing Co: Get mac and cheese for £11.95. Address: 2-3 Shore Terrace, DD1 3AH

The Tinsmith: This gastropub offers two mains for £15. The menu includes pies, burgers and chilli. Address: 11-13 Old Hawkhill, DD1 5EU

The Tipsy Goat: The venue is yet to reveal its offer. Address: 18 S Tay St, DD1 1PB

The West House: The relaxed pub offers two main meals for £17.5. The menu includes pizzas, pastas and salads. Address: 2 West Port, D1 5EP

Cafes and desserts

The Cannon: Get any sandwich, wrap or toastie with soup for £7. The menu boasts fillings like mushroom, brie and spinach and coronation chicken and rocket. Address: 11 Union Street, DD1 4BN

Daily Grind: The coffee bar offers a three cheese toastie and soup for £6. Address: 18A Exchange Street, DD1 3DL

Dundee Espresso Lab: Pick up two cannolis and a coffee for £5.5. Address: 31 Commercial Street, DD1 3DA

Edna Mae Bakehouse: Get a soup and a sandwich for £5.5. Address: 19 Exchange Street, DD1 3DJ

EH9 Espresso: Bag a bagel and coffee for £7. Address: 248 Perth Road, DD1 4LL

Fika: The cosy cafe offers a large hot drink and cake for £6. Address: 74 Perth Road, DD1 4HY

The Flame Tree Cafe: The time to try the rainbow bagel is now, as a bagel BLT and coffee is £7. Or try a bowl of soup with a sandwich, wrap or toastie for £6. Address: 20 Exchange Street, DD1 3DL

Henry’s Coffee House: Deals last all day here, before 11am get a medium drink and pastry or porridge for £3.95. Between 2pm and 7pm get a medium drink, crisps and a sandwich, toastie or panini for £6.95, or get a medium drink with a cake or traybake for £4.95. Address: 22-26 Seagate, DD1 2EQ

Kaspas Desserts: The perfect end to any meal is dessert, enjoy 25% off storewide for sweet treats. The menu includes waffles, sundaes, milkshakes and cakes. Address: 142 Marketgait, DD1 1NJ

Little Things Cafe: Get a handcrafted drink and cake for £5. Address: 35 Reform Street, DD1 1SH

The Parlour Cafe: With a menu changing daily, get 10% off the bill. Address: 58 West Port, DD1 5EP

Tartan Coffee House: The independent cafe and store offers 10% off storewide. Address: 53 Perth Road, DD1 4HY