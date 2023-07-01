4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial as Montrose gatecrash party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial as Montrose gatecrash party

Little has played 363 competitive games, scored 12 goals and won two championships in 10 years of dedicated service to Arbroath.

Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
Ricky Little was given a guard of honour as he walked out for his testimonial match against Montrose. Image: SNS
By Ewan Smith

Ricky Little has put in the miles on and off the park to give 10 years of loyal service to the Arbroath cause.

In an era where so few players earn the right to a testimonial – unless you are at either Arbroath or Montrose of course – Little has shone like a Red Lichtie beacon.

Not that the unassuming defender would enjoy being thrust under the spotlight.

But Saturday was Little’s day and a celebration of a dedicated defender who is widely respected by fans and players alike.

He even managed a goal but couldn’t prevent Arbroath from losing 3-1 to rivals Montrose.

Courier Sport was at the Ricky Little testimonial match and here are four talking points from Gayfield:

Match action: Ricky Little with rare goal

Ricky Little is many things to Arbroath. Dedicated and dogged in defence, he’ll always give 100 per cent.

But he’s not known for his goal-scoring prowess.

Craig Batchelor opened the scoring for Montrose. Image: SNS

So seeing him scoring on his big day, with a header from Mark Stowe’s corner, was quite fitting.

That came after Montrose had threatened to gate-crash the party with Craig Batchelor’s opener.

Aaron Steele’s clearance cannoned off Batchelor and he ran in to net from 15 yards to make it 1-0.

And while Little levelled, Callum Grant restored Montrose’s advantage and Ali Adams denied Montrose striker Kane Hester a goal against his old club.

But Grant wrapped it up with a late second to make it 3-1.

Ricky Little: Mutual Montrose respect

A feature of the Dick Campbell and Stewart Petrie eras at Arbroath and Montrose is the mutual respect between the sides.

On the pitch they will continue to be fierce Angus rivals.

But off it, there’s a real acknowledgement between the clubs that they are both ‘getting it right.’

Petrie underlined that in his lavish praise for Little in the build-up to this game.

Ricky Little walks out for his Arbroath FC testimonial.
Ricky Little was praised by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS

He told Courier Sport Little and his fellow central defender Tam O’Brien were ‘the best defensive pairing outside of the Scottish Premiership.’ 

The fact that Petrie was willing to put his side through two games in 18 hours, following a clash with Forfar on Friday night, was testament to his respect for Little.

Arbroath and Montrose: Testimonial central

Testimonials may be somewhat of a rarity across the country but not so in Angus.

Last year Bobby Linn and Terry Masson were given their benefit games for Arbroath and Montrose.

This term it’s the turn of Little and Paul Watson.

Behind them there’s a queue of players chalking down the time on 10 years’ service.

David Gold, Colin Hamilton, Tam O’Brien are all on course to pass the threshold for a testimonial.

Just 14 miles north, Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves are knocking on that door.

There’s something special about the ethos created at both clubs that makes players want to stay.

Returning legends

Bobby Linn was back in the Arbroath squad for one game. Image: SNS

It only seems like yesterday that Bobby Linn left the Arbroath dressing room for ‘the final time’ after hanging up the boots on his senior career.

But there was no way Bobby was going to miss this one.

Signed on the same day as Little, Linn has grown very close to the Arbroath no. 4 over the years.

And his return added extra spark to the occasion.

Gavin Swankie was also back after an incredible FOUR spells at his hometown team.

Arbroath v Montrose standouts?

Mark Stowe made his debut for Arbroath after signing from Linlithgow Rose.

The right-winger, who netted a staggering 83 goals in two seasons, looks like a young Bobby Linn on the ball.

Leighton McIntosh looked lively off the bench and will definitely add a focal point to the Arbroath attack.

For Montrose, Craig Batchelor got his second goal in two games with a clinical finish.

Paul Watson strolled through the game in the heart of midfield as did Terry Masson.

And youngster Grant, a product of the Montrose youth system, netted twice.

