4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial as Montrose gatecrash party

Ricky Little has put in the miles on and off the park to give 10 years of loyal service to the Arbroath cause.

In an era where so few players earn the right to a testimonial – unless you are at either Arbroath or Montrose of course – Little has shone like a Red Lichtie beacon.

Not that the unassuming defender would enjoy being thrust under the spotlight.

But Saturday was Little’s day and a celebration of a dedicated defender who is widely respected by fans and players alike.

He even managed a goal but couldn’t prevent Arbroath from losing 3-1 to rivals Montrose.

Courier Sport was at the Ricky Little testimonial match and here are four talking points from Gayfield:

90 minutes until kick-off in the Ricky Little testimonial Arbroath v Montrose

Gayfield Park

Cash gate (suggested donations of £10 adults/£5 concessions)

Brilliant bespoke kit

Guest VIPs

Jackson Smith Let's all get out and support our Lichties legend Ricky Little

Match action: Ricky Little with rare goal

Ricky Little is many things to Arbroath. Dedicated and dogged in defence, he’ll always give 100 per cent.

But he’s not known for his goal-scoring prowess.

So seeing him scoring on his big day, with a header from Mark Stowe’s corner, was quite fitting.

That came after Montrose had threatened to gate-crash the party with Craig Batchelor’s opener.

Aaron Steele’s clearance cannoned off Batchelor and he ran in to net from 15 yards to make it 1-0.

And while Little levelled, Callum Grant restored Montrose’s advantage and Ali Adams denied Montrose striker Kane Hester a goal against his old club.

But Grant wrapped it up with a late second to make it 3-1.

Ricky Little: Mutual Montrose respect

A feature of the Dick Campbell and Stewart Petrie eras at Arbroath and Montrose is the mutual respect between the sides.

On the pitch they will continue to be fierce Angus rivals.

But off it, there’s a real acknowledgement between the clubs that they are both ‘getting it right.’

Petrie underlined that in his lavish praise for Little in the build-up to this game.

He told Courier Sport Little and his fellow central defender Tam O’Brien were ‘the best defensive pairing outside of the Scottish Premiership.’

The fact that Petrie was willing to put his side through two games in 18 hours, following a clash with Forfar on Friday night, was testament to his respect for Little.

Arbroath and Montrose: Testimonial central

Testimonials may be somewhat of a rarity across the country but not so in Angus.

Last year Bobby Linn and Terry Masson were given their benefit games for Arbroath and Montrose.

This term it’s the turn of Little and Paul Watson.

Behind them there’s a queue of players chalking down the time on 10 years’ service.

David Gold, Colin Hamilton, Tam O’Brien are all on course to pass the threshold for a testimonial.

Just 14 miles north, Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves are knocking on that door.

There’s something special about the ethos created at both clubs that makes players want to stay.

Returning legends

It only seems like yesterday that Bobby Linn left the Arbroath dressing room for ‘the final time’ after hanging up the boots on his senior career.

But there was no way Bobby was going to miss this one.

Signed on the same day as Little, Linn has grown very close to the Arbroath no. 4 over the years.

Bobby Linn back in the maroon of Arbroath for the Ricky Little testimonial

And his return added extra spark to the occasion.

Gavin Swankie was also back after an incredible FOUR spells at his hometown team.

Arbroath v Montrose standouts?

Mark Stowe made his debut for Arbroath after signing from Linlithgow Rose.

The right-winger, who netted a staggering 83 goals in two seasons, looks like a young Bobby Linn on the ball.

Leighton McIntosh looked lively off the bench and will definitely add a focal point to the Arbroath attack.

For Montrose, Craig Batchelor got his second goal in two games with a clinical finish.

Paul Watson strolled through the game in the heart of midfield as did Terry Masson.

And youngster Grant, a product of the Montrose youth system, netted twice.