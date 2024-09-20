Luca Stephenson apologises for penalty blunder as Dundee United’s Hampden hopes are ended by Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luca Stephenson apologises for penalty blunder as Dundee United’s Hampden hopes are ended by Motherwell

The Terrors travelled to Lanarkshire with a place at Hampden on the line.

By Alan Temple
Luca Stephenson looks on in disbelief after conceding the decisive spot-kick.
Luca Stephenson looks on in disbelief after conceding the decisive spot-kick. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Luca Stephenson apologised to his teammates after the rush of blood to the head that saw Dundee United crash out of the Premier Sports Cup.

Louis Moult’s stunning strike restored parity following Zach Robinson’s first-half opener at Fir Park, setting the scene for a thrilling see-saw finale as both sides chased a place at Hampden.

And the decisive moment came with 92 minutes on the clock, with on-loan Liverpool kid Stephenson diving into an ill-judged, desperate challenge on Moses Ebiye as the waspish winger attempted to hit the byline.

John Beaton rightly pointed to the spot and Lennon Miller made no mistake.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot.
Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot. Image: SNS

“It’s a really poor decision (by Stephenson),” said Goodwin. “You’ve just got to stay on your feet. In fairness to Luca, he understands that and apologised after the game. But it’s in those key moments that you need a cool head.

“Luca has been a really big performer since coming in on loan, and has been so consistent. We’ve all been there as player; you make a rash decision at a big moment.

“There was a bit of desperation within it. The players realised the stage of the game we were at, and he doesn’t want to let the lad get a shot away, but he gets nothing of the ball and it’s a penalty kick.”

Even opening exchanges

Goodwin resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes following United’s 1-0 reverse against Rangers last time out – their first defeat in eight games – but captain Ross Docherty did make his first start of the season, replacing Kevin Holt.

The Tangerines were bidding to secure a first cup trip to Hampden in front of supporters since losing out to a Conrad Logan-inspired Hibernian side in the Scottish Cup semi-final of 2016.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski is denied against Motherwell
Kristijan Trapanovski is denied. Image: SNS

And United were the first to seriously threaten, with Will Ferry finding Kristian Trapanovski in the left channel of the box. The Macedonian chopped on to his favoured right foot but saw his low drive saved by Aston Oxborough.

Jack Walton finally had cause to dirty his gloves when he fielded a hopeful shot from distance by Robinson.

Ex-Dee Robinson strikes

However, Robinson would not be denied on the cusp of half-time as Stuart Kettlewell’s men grabbed the lead.

A fierce Miller shot was parried by Walton, resulting in panic stations in the United rearguard. A skewed Docherty clearance landed perfectly for Robinson, who lashed the ball into the roof of the net. His first goal for Motherwell.  

Motherwell's Zach Robinson's unerring finish into the roof of the net
Zach Robinson’s unerring finish into the roof of the net. Image: SNS

Shooting into the 2,000-plus Arabs in the away end in the second half, United sought parity, with Docherty leading by example. His rasping low effort zipped narrowly past Oxborough’s right-hand post.

Goodwin made a double-switch on the hour, turning to ex-Well hero Moult and Sam Dalby to replace Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.

However, it was Motherwell who should have extended their advantage, with Scotland U/21 starlet Miller seeing a low shot was blocked on the line following an almighty scramble in the United box.

A huge reprieve.

Back to haunt the Steelmen

In David Babunski’s final act before being replaced by Glenn Middleton, he headed a Stephenson delivery off target.

Middleton had an immediate impact, dashing to the byline before producing a pin-point clipped cross for the unmarked Moult. However, with no pace on the ball, his header tamely nestled in Oxborough’s arms.

An even better opportunity fell to Dalby, killing a Moult pass superbly before scampering through on goal. However, Oxborough made a fine stop with his legs.

Louis Moult unleashes a thunderous leveller.
Moult unleashes a thunderous leveller. Image: SNS

United finally grabbed the equaliser their late pressure merited. A lofted pass was chested down by Dalby, allowing Moult to slam home a sensational strike from the edge of the box.

“Moulty showed real quality to get his knee over the boy and put that in the top-corner,” continued Goodwin.

One final twist

But there would be one final twist on an electric night in Lanarkshire as Stephenson produced a wild, desperate foul on Ebiye in the box to hand the hosts a golden chance to take the triumph.

And the ice-cool Miller made no mistake from 12 yards, sending the Steelmen to Hampden.

'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
‘As low as I’ve felt’: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “It’s as low as I’ve felt after a game for a long time, given what we put into the game. We’re gutted and I feel for the supporters who came through in really good numbers.”

Conversation