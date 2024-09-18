Ross Docherty can be among best midfielders in the Premiership, insists Dundee United boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty can be among best midfielders in the Premiership, insists Dundee United boss

Docherty showed a glimpse of his ability against Rangers.

Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans. Image: SNS.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons a fully fit and firing Ross Docherty could be one of the best midfielders in the Scottish Premiership.

Docherty’s display after climbing from the bench against Rangers was a major positive from the 1-0 defeat, with the club captain snapping into tackles, pressing hard and showcasing plenty of quality on the ball.

Goodwin has been managing the former Ayr United and Partick Thistle favourite carefully due to the swathe of fitness problems he endured last term, allied to a slight calf strain at the start of this season.

However, he has now played around an hour against the Gers and 75 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly match during the international break – with no ill effects.

And while Goodwin is loathe to pile on the pressure, it is clear the high esteem with which he holds Docherty.

Ross Docherty gestures while making his return to action for Dundee United last Sunday
Docherty’s injury woes last term were manifold. Image: SNS

“I had a conversation with Doc during the summer about proving to people that he belongs at this level,” said Goodwin.

“He has spent a hell of a long time in the Championship when, in my opinion, he should have been playing in the Premiership LONG before now. Doc has that opportunity now.

“If he can stay fit then, for me, Ross Docherty can be one of the best midfielders in the league when he is at his best.

“He has good energy levels, can be aggressive when needed and, more importantly, for us to play the way we want to, he is very comfortable in possession. I thought he showed that against a good Rangers team.”

Vital period for Docherty

Docherty replaced Holt after 34 minutes on Sunday, with United undeniably losing the battle in the engine room until that point.

While Holt previously performed manfully in that unfamiliar berth – helping United to consecutive league wins and Premier Sports Cup progression – one suspects Docherty will be in pole position for a start at Motherwell on Friday night.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty, pictured with the ball and holding off a man against Rangers
Docherty, pictured, was arguably United’s star man against Rangers after climbing from the bench. Image: SNS

“This is an important period for Doc, now, in terms of him going forward and his future at United,” continued Goodwin.

“It’s important that he stays fit and plays to the levels he is capable of. If he does that, he’ll be a really important player for us.

“But we aren’t putting too much pressure on him.

“We are aware of the issues he has had, and we’ll manage him properly.

“I’ve tried to gradually build up his minutes over the last few weeks, and he really benefitted from getting 75 minutes during a bounce game in the international break.”

Kevin Holt reaction to early hook

Meanwhile, Goodwin is adamant a “disappointed” Holt remains a pivotal player for United and, despite cutting a dejected figure when the Sky Sports cameras panned to him, ultimately understood his gaffer’s reasoning.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty replaces Kevin Holt with 34 minutes on the clock
Ross Docherty replaces Kevin Holt with 34 minutes on the clock. Image: SNS

“Kevin Holt has been outstanding,” said Goodwin. “But we felt that having Doc in the middle of the pitch – a more natural midfielder – would give us an ability to take the ball in tight areas and he reads the game really well.

“Kev was obviously disappointed. I get that. Especially coming off so early in the game. No player wants to come off in the first half.

“He understood the reasons behind it, and I’ve explained to him why I made that decision. I think anyone who was watching the game will understand that it was a decision I had to make.

“We had to change the system and plug up the middle of the pitch. He’s accepted that.

“Kev has been an important player for us up to now and was a significant factor in the good run we have been on until the Rangers game – and he will be an important player for us throughout the season.”

