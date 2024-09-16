LEE WILKIE: Ross Docherty impact needed for Dundee United amid Rangers frustration

Losing that early goal against Rangers was a killer for Dundee United.

Sunday’s game started off on the wrong foot for the Tangerines, though they certainly made a game of it as the match progressed.

I think Jim Goodwin tried to sit in and keep things tight, get the Rangers fans frustrated and then work from there.

But then they concede a sloppy goal and suddenly that’s all out the window.

To be fair to Goodwin, though, he immediately started changing things.

Even before they mentioned it on the TV or they made the sub, guys were being moved around.

After the change of shape United looked confident and comfortable in the game and will be frustrated they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Ross Docherty difference

Ross Docherty made a big difference for Dundee United after he came on. Very composed in the middle of the park he showed why Goodwin rates him so highly.

I think he will start against Motherwell on Friday night, he made such a difference to the way United went about things against the Gers.

There’s a semi-final at stake at Fir Park.

It’ll be tough, Stuart Kettlewell has the Steelmen going well.

What a boost it would be for United, though.

Their focus is on the league but getting to Hampden would be a great achievement on their first season back in the top flight.