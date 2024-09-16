LEE WILKIE: Ross Docherty impact needed for Dundee United amid Rangers frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Ross Docherty impact needed for Dundee United amid Rangers frustration

The Tangerines skipper impressed from the bench ahead of a big cup quarter-final clash.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty, pictured, was arguably Dundee United's star man after climbing from the bench against Rangers
Docherty, pictured, was arguably United's star man against Rangers after climbing from the bench. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Losing that early goal against Rangers was a killer for Dundee United.

Sunday’s game started off on the wrong foot for the Tangerines, though they certainly made a game of it as the match progressed.

I think Jim Goodwin tried to sit in and keep things tight, get the Rangers fans frustrated and then work from there.

But then they concede a sloppy goal and suddenly that’s all out the window.

Tom Lawrence clips home the decisive goal for Rangers against Dundee United
Tom Lawrence puts Rangers in front in the opening minutes. Image: SNS

To be fair to Goodwin, though, he immediately started changing things.

Even before they mentioned it on the TV or they made the sub, guys were being moved around.

After the change of shape United looked confident and comfortable in the game and will be frustrated they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Ross Docherty difference

Ross Docherty made a big difference for Dundee United after he came on. Very composed in the middle of the park he showed why Goodwin rates him so highly.

I think he will start against Motherwell on Friday night, he made such a difference to the way United went about things against the Gers.

Ross Docherty was an early sub as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin changed things against Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Ross Docherty was an early sub as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin changed things against Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

There’s a semi-final at stake at Fir Park.

It’ll be tough, Stuart Kettlewell has the Steelmen going well.

What a boost it would be for United, though.

Their focus is on the league but getting to Hampden would be a great achievement on their first season back in the top flight.

