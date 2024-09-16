Person airlifted to hospital and man charged after crash on A9 near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Person airlifted to hospital and man charged after crash on A9 near Pitlochry

The two-vehicle crash happened on Sunday morning.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for Pitlochry on the A9
The crash on Sunday happened near Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A person was airlifted to hospital and a man has been charged after a crash on the A9 near Pitlochry.

Emergency services raced to the scene following the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11.30am on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service used cutting equipment at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for nearly two hours following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Sunday, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9, near Fonab Castle, Pitlochry.

“Emergency services attended, and one person was taken by air ambulance to hospital.

“The male driver of one of the vehicles was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Glasgow High Court exterior
Perth binman who 'got sex education from watching porn' raped teen in woods
The crash on Sunday happened near Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth paedophile jailed for 'extremely disturbing' online sex chats with five child accounts
Aerial view, showing roads connecting the A9 to the new Destiny Bridge across River Tay and the Cross Tay Link Road beyond.
VIDEO: Bird's eye view shows Perth's Cross Tay link Road and Destiny Bridge nearing…
4
A team shows grit and determination during the Tug o' War at Pitlochry Highland Games.
Best pictures as thousands attend Pitlochry Highland Games
The crash on Sunday happened near Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Emergency services at two-vehicle crash A9 at Auchterarder
The A9 with Pitlochry in the background.
A9 re-opened at Pitlochry after two-vehicle crash
armed cops in Perth
Armed cops swoop on Perth streets after reports of a man with a gun…
Perthshire roadworks
Drivers face 46 mile diversion during three weeks of roadworks in Perthshire
The crash on Sunday happened near Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Murdered Perth aid worker’s brother sends poignant message on 10th anniversary of his death