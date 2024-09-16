Person airlifted to hospital and man charged after crash on A9 near Pitlochry

A person was airlifted to hospital and a man has been charged after a crash on the A9 near Pitlochry.

Emergency services raced to the scene following the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11.30am on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service used cutting equipment at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for nearly two hours following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Sunday, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9, near Fonab Castle, Pitlochry.

“Emergency services attended, and one person was taken by air ambulance to hospital.

“The male driver of one of the vehicles was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”