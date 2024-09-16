Raith Rovers’ poor start laid bare as shock stat harks back to Claude Anelka reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ poor start laid bare as shock stat harks back to Claude Anelka reign

The Stark's Park side have won just once in five Championship games in 2024/25.

Striker Lewis Jamieson looks dejected as Raith Rovers lose to Dunfermline Athletic.
Striker Lewis Jamieson looks dejected as Raith Rovers lose to Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers have slumped to their worst start to a league season in 20 years – going all the way back to the disastrous Claude Anelka regime.

The Stark’s Park side plunged to the bottom of the Championship with Friday night’s 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline at East End Park.

Euan Murray’s red card proved a pivotal moment as the Kirkcaldy outfit suffered their first Fife derby defeat in seven games.

It left them with just one win – and only three points – from their opening five league matches, and in desperate need of a pick-me-up in this weekend’s home clash with Hamilton Accies.

There appear plenty of possible reasons for the poor opening to the campaign, with Ian Murray being sacked after just one game – the 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

The subsequent protracted search for Murray’s replacement meant that technical director John Potter was in charge on an interim basis for the next three fixtures.

A narrow 1-0 win over Partick Thistle, courtesy of a Dylan Easton penalty, hinted at improvements.

But that has been followed by defeats to Livingston – featuring a Kevin Dabrowski mistake in the 90th minute – and Ayr United, following Shaun Byrne’s first-half red card for giving away a penalty.

Mitigating circumstances

Against Dunfermline, Euan Murray’s 16th-minute dismissal left Raith with a massive mountain to climb in new boss Neill Collins’ league and derby debut.

However, putting aside all those mitigating circumstances, it is two decades since there was a worse start to the season from Rovers.

In 2004/05, with Anelka – the brother of ex-PSG, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea striker Nicolas – briefly at the helm, Rovers lost four and drew one of their first five league games.

In fact, they took just two points from 11 games before picking up their maiden win – a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone after Anelka had been replaced by Gordon Dalziel.

Claude Anelka at Stark's Park after he was unveiled as Raith Rovers manager in 2004.
Claude Anelka proved a disaster as Raith Rovers manager for a short spell in 2004. Image: SNS.

Since then, Raith have won at least two of their first five league matches, apart from in season 2006/07 when one win was accompanied by two draws and two defeats.

It is a completely different club to that of 2004, with the current regime making incredible changes to the infrastructure at Stark’s Park.

And in Collins they have a manager, as shown by his spells with Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley, who is capable of putting together a winning team.

But the statistics prove the challenge that lies ahead for the new boss.

Conversation