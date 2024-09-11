Inside Barnsley’s sacking of new Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins: Boardroom panic, fan discontent and football philosophy analysed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Inside Barnsley’s sacking of new Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins: Boardroom panic, fan discontent and football philosophy analysed

The Stark's Park manager was axed by his former club with just one game left last season.

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

When new Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins was sacked by Barnsley back in April it came as a surprise.

There was only one game remaining in the regular season and the League One side sat in a play-off spot in fifth in the table.

The shock and sympathy was similar to that expressed by many when Ian Murray was axed by Raith last month after just one match of the new Championship campaign.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the reasons behind Collins’ departure from Barnsley that opened the door for Rovers to appoint him as their new manager last week.

“I think the owners made a bit of a rash decision at the end. They do run this club slightly differently.”

Neill Collins in the tunnel at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park.
Neill Collins was unveiled as the new Raith Rovers manager last week. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

These are the words of Adie Moses, who made almost 200 appearances in nearly eight years with Barnsley and who now covers the club regularly as a pundit for BBC Sheffield.

Collins was appointed manager of Barnsley in July last year following five years in charge of Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States.

He began life with the Tykes with a record 7-0 hammering of Port Vale and his team did not drop out of the top six once from early October onwards.

They also set new records – the longest unbeaten away league run in one season (11 games), most away points (42) and most away victories (12).

Yet, after an admittedly poor run of just two wins from 11 outings, the South Yorkshire side sacked the former Sunderland, Wolves and Sheffield United defender with their promotion hopes on the line.

Strange timing

“The timing of it was all very strange,” commented Moses. “But, regardless of the timing, I thought he was harshly treated and I said that on the radio at the time.

“He had the team in the play-offs all year and he equalled a club record with the most away wins in a season.

“The home form wasn’t as good. But, to be fair to Neill, I think a lot of the fans had it in for him from the start, and the owners listened to that a little bit towards the end.

“Whether the supporters didn’t think it was an exciting appointment or the fact he had connections with Sheffield United, I don’t know.”

After coming within a whisker of promotion to the Championship when they lost the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday in May 2023, Barnsley saw manager Michael Duff snatched away by Swansea City.

Neill Collins pens a three-year deal with Raith Rovers.
Neill Collins penned a three-year deal with Raith Rovers. Tony Fimister / RRFC.

He was followed out the door by a string of key players, including keeper Brad Collins, defender Liam Kitching and captain Mads Andersen, who was sold to Luton Town.

“At the start of the season, we had lost the goalkeeper, the captain and half the back four,” added Moses. “So Neill inherited this squad, which was unlucky to start with.

“And then you had the fans who were moaning that Duff had gone.

“Because we had a successful season our most successful players left and also the manager.

On the back foot from the start

“So, Neill was a bit on the back foot from the start. Then there were fans on his back because they weren’t that overwhelmed with the appointment.

“If you factor all of that in, that’s why I think Neill was very unlucky.”

Another of the gripes of the dissenting supporters was the style of football served up by Collins’ side.

There were criticisms of them playing too much ‘football’ – always passing out from the back – and being ‘boring’, despite finishing the season as the third-top scorers in the division.

Lewis Stevenson holds his head in his hands as Raith Rovers lose to Ayr United.
Raith Rovers threw away a two-goal lead to deny Neill Collins a debut victory over Ayr United. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“He was very much a modern manager, sticking to the philosophy,” explained Moses. “It was a case of, ‘this is how we’re going to play’.

“We had Sam Cosgrove, who used to be at Aberdeen, up front. He’s a big lad, a big target man, but it was very rare that Neill got the centre-halves to go direct and just launch it long.

“That’s not what he did, and I think a lot of the fans wondered where the plan B was.”

In the end, Collins spent a little over four months out of work following Barnsley’s decision to sack him less than one season into a two-year deal.

‘What more could he have done?’

“If you had said when he was appointed,” continues Moses, “that they were going to be in the play-offs for most of the season, be one of the top scorers, enjoy the most away wins in the club’s history. What more could he have done?

“That’s why I went on air and stuck up for Neill and said I thought he had been really unlucky.

“I could tell from speaking to him how passionate he was. He wears his heart on his sleeve a little bit and I would have liked to have seen him get the chance to take Barnsley into the play-offs.

“I really hope he does well up at Raith because I think he deserves it.”

More from Football

SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Rangers vs St Johnstone ref showed bad body language admits SFA chief Willie Collum
Dapo Mebude in action for Rangers, where he spent a decade coming through the ranks.
Dunfermline trial for ex-Rangers striker as James McPake reveals injury latest for Fife derby
Dundee stars Seun Adewumi, Lyall Cameron and Jon McCracken were all on international duty this week. Images: PA and OFB
How 5 Dundee internationals got on for their countries as trio shine in key…
An image of a new stadium and pitch intended to depict what Dundee fans could see on a matchday.
PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics…
8
Dundee United players David Babunski, Richard Odada, Jort van der Sande and Miller Thomson (left to right)
How did Dundee United's 6 international aces fare for their countries?
Former England footballer Bobby Charlton at Dundee with his one-day sports school.
'It would be like having Ronaldo turn up' - when Bobby Charlton's soccer school…
A head and shoulders shot of Charles Dunne speaking at a press conference.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Charles Dunne update and reveals another position which…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, speaking at a press conference, is all smiles ahead of the visit of the Dee
Jim Goodwin hopes landmark goal will 'ignite' Dundee United star as Tannadice boss welcomes…
New Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Neill Collins' Fife derby debut: How 6 previous Raith bosses fared in first Dunfermline…
McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone's Rangers and Celtic ticket approach – how do McDiarmid Park numbers compare…

Conversation