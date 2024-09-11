Rangers vs St Johnstone ref showed bad body language admits SFA chief Willie Collum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Rangers vs St Johnstone ref showed bad body language admits SFA chief Willie Collum

Collum offered his take on Cyriel Dessers' League Cup opener for the Gers on a new YouTube VAR review show.

By Sean Hamilton
SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

The referee in St Johnstone’s League Cup loss to Rangers exhibited “bad body language” leading up to the Gers’ controversial opener.

That’s the view of SFA head of refereeing, Willie Collum, who was speaking on the first episode of the governing body’s new ‘VAR Review’ YouTube series.

On-field referee Matthew MacDermid sparked fury in the Perth ranks after appearing to blow his whistle for a foul on Saints defender Jack Sanders, an hour into a keenly fought contest at Hampden on August 17.

However, after VAR intervention, MacDermid was instructed to review the incident and ended up awarding a goal to Rangers.

Perth players swore they had heard MacDermid blow for a foul – and thus stopped playing – before Dessers fired home.

Matt Smith (right) tries to state his case to referee, Matthew McDermid.
Matt Smith (right) tries to state his case to referee, Matthew McDermid. Image: Shutterstock

Refs chief Collum admitted that by putting his whistle to his lips, MacDermid’s body language indicated a foul was in the post.

That, he said, is something the whistler will need to work on in future.

But Collum insisted the right decision had been reached in awarding the goal, despite lingering claims from the Saints camp the referee had sounded his whistle.

Analysing the incident, he said: “The starting point for us is we coach the referee here – and the referees generally – about good body language.

“Here the referee probably doesn’t display good body language because his body language, when the challenge is made on the edge of the penalty area, [shows] everything is edging towards a free-kick, body language-wise.

Willie Collum believes VAR functioned properly, despite Saints’ complaints. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS.

“However, even though his body language is showing that, he correctly delays the whistle, he correctly communicates so the VAR is aware of what he intends to do if a goal is scored and, when the ball hits the net, he then blows the whistle for what he deems to be a defensive free-kick, punishing the Rangers player for a challenge.

“The VAR then go into a check, of course, and they quickly come to a conclusion that, in fact, there is no infringement.

“I would also say that this is a normal footballing contact. Some people have said to me: ‘Would it be a penalty if the attacker had gone down?’ For me, this is normal footballing contact. It would have been play on.”

Collum also admitted the check took longer than he would like, but insisted that over the piece, this was a case of VAR doing its job properly.

“For us, apart from the body language, in terms of the whistle, in terms of the delay, in terms of the communication with the VAR, the correct process was followed and, ultimately, for us, the correct decision was reached in the end.”

 

More from St Johnstone FC

A head and shoulders shot of Charles Dunne speaking at a press conference.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Charles Dunne update and reveals another position which…
McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone's Rangers and Celtic ticket approach – how do McDiarmid Park numbers compare…
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone captain Kyle Cameron reveals big benefit of swapping English for Scottish football
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hit with SFA charge in wake of Jack Sanders…
Derek Riordan and James McFadden had short St Johnstone careers.
St Johnstone's mixed history with free agent signings - from Lee Croft and James…
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
Andre Raymond: St Johnstone star reveals one big downside to life in Scotland
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Gambia boss reveals where St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can improve
Graham Carey.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains his Graham Carey strategy for the season
Two new recruits - Josh Rae and Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone transfer window verdict: Goalkeeping concern overshadows goal-scoring upgrade
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein so happy with Andre Raymond he says Dan Phillips…

Conversation