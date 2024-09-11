Big police presence as crash closes Dundee’s Strathmartine Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Big police presence as crash closes Dundee’s Strathmartine Road

Paramedics are at the scene.

By Neil Henderson and James Simpson
Police blocked Strathmartine Road in Dundee following the crash.
Police blocked Strathmartine Road in Dundee following the crash. Image: Supplied

A crash has closed a busy road in Dundee on Wednesday evening.

Eyewitnesses report a large police presence and emergency vehicles on Strathmartine Road in the city shortly after 5.30pm.

One onlooker told The Courier that at least six police vehicles were at the scene with officers having closed the road at this time.

Two police cars on Strathmartine Road in Dundee.
Two police cars on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Another view of police at the scene on Strathmartine Road in Dundee.
Another view of police at the scene on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: Supplied

An ambulance is also at the scene.

An eyewitness said: “There were at least six police cars at the scene at around 5.30pm.

“It looked like two cars were involved and one of the vehicles has collided with two parked cars near the butchers’.

“Thankfully everyone is out of the cars by all accounts.

Police officers in the street.
Police officers in the street. Image: Supplied

“Paramedics are at the scene and the road was closed by the police.”

It’s not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation