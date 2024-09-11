Big police presence as crash closes Dundee’s Strathmartine Road

A crash has closed a busy road in Dundee on Wednesday evening.

Eyewitnesses report a large police presence and emergency vehicles on Strathmartine Road in the city shortly after 5.30pm.

One onlooker told The Courier that at least six police vehicles were at the scene with officers having closed the road at this time.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

An eyewitness said: “There were at least six police cars at the scene at around 5.30pm.

“It looked like two cars were involved and one of the vehicles has collided with two parked cars near the butchers’.

“Thankfully everyone is out of the cars by all accounts.

“Paramedics are at the scene and the road was closed by the police.”

It’s not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

