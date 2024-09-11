First look inside latest Dundee city centre student housing development Stanley Studios

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

First look inside latest Dundee city centre student housing development Stanley Studios

Members of the local business community attended a launch event on Brown Street.

By Paul Malik
Stanley Studios, on Brown Street, Dundee. Image: DLR Media
Stanley Studios, on Brown Street, Dundee. Image: DLR Media

Dundee’s newest student housing development was on show as members of the city’s business and university communities gathered to have a first look at Stanley Studios.

The £20 million apartment complex is the latest student accommodation building to open in the city centre, built on ground formally occupied by long-gone factories on Brown Street.

The halls are operated by CRM Students and the venture was funded by Maven Capital.

Attendees at the Stanley Studio launch event. Image: DLR Media

CRM already run The Hub on Hawkhill, which was opened in 2006 and expanded further in recent years.

Stanley Studios hosted a launch event ahead of students returning to Dundee University for Fresher’s Week in September.

An interior view of the recently opened Stanley studios. Image: DLR Media

The event was attended by members of the local business community, students and representatives of Dundee and Abertay universities and Dundee and Angus College.

Stanley Studios opens

The complex offers students a gym, as well as en-suite rooms, studio living space and a kitchen.

More than 150 rooms are on offer, while a second phase expansion is currently under development.

Carolyn Ferguson, investment director at Maven Capital, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming students to Stanley Studios Dundee for the new academic term.

“The brand-new accommodation offers modern, well designed spaces for students to study, relax and socialise, with fantastic on site amenities including the fabulous rooftop terrace to make the most of Scotland’s sunniest city.

A flat in Stanley Studios Image: DLR Media

“Just a short walk from both Dundee and Abertay university campuses, Stanley Studios is ideally located to provide much needed quality accommodation in the city.”

Student Halls in Dundee

Meanwhile, plans to demolish a former city centre petrol garage and build student accommodation in its place are delayed again as developers ask for more time to start work.

The former Shell garage on West Marketgait. Image: DC Thomson.

Planning permission was originally granted in April 2021 for purpose-built accommodation on the site of the old Shell station at West Marketgait.

The application includes plans for 73 self-contained studio flats, with a further six separate bedrooms elsewhere, meaning the buildings will be able to house 179 people.

When approving the application, council officers stipulated work on the site would have to begin within 18 months.

Attendees at the Stanley Studio launch event. Image: DLR Media

But developers subsequently went back to the local authority seeking an extension to the planning permission period.

Factors including construction costs, inflation, and lasting industry impact from the Covid-19 pandemic were blamed for the delay.

