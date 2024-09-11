First look inside latest Dundee city centre student housing development Stanley Studios

Dundee’s newest student housing development was on show as members of the city’s business and university communities gathered to have a first look at Stanley Studios.

The £20 million apartment complex is the latest student accommodation building to open in the city centre, built on ground formally occupied by long-gone factories on Brown Street.

The halls are operated by CRM Students and the venture was funded by Maven Capital.

CRM already run The Hub on Hawkhill, which was opened in 2006 and expanded further in recent years.

Stanley Studios hosted a launch event ahead of students returning to Dundee University for Fresher’s Week in September.

The event was attended by members of the local business community, students and representatives of Dundee and Abertay universities and Dundee and Angus College.

Stanley Studios opens

The complex offers students a gym, as well as en-suite rooms, studio living space and a kitchen.

More than 150 rooms are on offer, while a second phase expansion is currently under development.

Carolyn Ferguson, investment director at Maven Capital, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming students to Stanley Studios Dundee for the new academic term.

“The brand-new accommodation offers modern, well designed spaces for students to study, relax and socialise, with fantastic on site amenities including the fabulous rooftop terrace to make the most of Scotland’s sunniest city.

“Just a short walk from both Dundee and Abertay university campuses, Stanley Studios is ideally located to provide much needed quality accommodation in the city.”

Student Halls in Dundee

Meanwhile, plans to demolish a former city centre petrol garage and build student accommodation in its place are delayed again as developers ask for more time to start work.

Planning permission was originally granted in April 2021 for purpose-built accommodation on the site of the old Shell station at West Marketgait.

The application includes plans for 73 self-contained studio flats, with a further six separate bedrooms elsewhere, meaning the buildings will be able to house 179 people.

When approving the application, council officers stipulated work on the site would have to begin within 18 months.

But developers subsequently went back to the local authority seeking an extension to the planning permission period.

Factors including construction costs, inflation, and lasting industry impact from the Covid-19 pandemic were blamed for the delay.