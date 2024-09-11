Body of Ross Kinghorn – missing for 20 months- discovered at Perthshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Body of Ross Kinghorn – missing for 20 months- discovered at Perthshire beauty spot

Family of the missing man have been informed of the discovery by police.

By Neil Henderson
Ross Kinghorn beaming with scenic mountains in the background.
A body believed to be that of missing walker has been discovered in Perthshire. Image: Police Scotland

The body of a man discovered at a remote spot north of Blairgowrie on Tuesday is believed to be that of walker, Ross Kinghorn, missing since January 2023.

Police confirmed the news on Wednesday evening.

Mr Kinghorn, 57 at the time, left his home in Linlithgow on January 16 last year to go walking at Bridge of Tilt near Blair Atholl.

However, when he failed to return home his family reported him missing four days later.

Ross Kinghorn had been missing for 20 months
Ross Kinghorn had been missing for 20 months. Image: Police Scotland

A post on Facebook by Krystl Ogilbert, Mr Kinghorn’s partner on Wednesday evening confirmed that police had contacted the family to say his body had been found.

Family informed of the discovery

It read: “Last night we received a phone call informing us that Ross’s body had been found.

“Ross’s family would like to ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.

“Thank you to everyone for their on-going love and support throughout this process.

“We would also like to say a special thanks to the teams of dedicated staff and volunteers at Police Scotland MRT (Tayside), Tayside mountain rescue team and their colleagues from further afield for all of their commitment, kindness, love and support throughout this difficult time.”

Ross Kinghorn had been described as an "extremely experienced hillwalker".
Ross Kinghorn had been described as an “extremely experienced hillwalker”. Image: Police Scotland

Described as an “extremely experienced hillwalker”  it’s thought he was attempting to hike at Beinn a’ Ghlò.

A number of confrimed sightings were made of Mr Kinghorn at Carn Liath, then on the ridge between the second peak – Braigh Coire Chruinn-Bhalgain.

However it’s not known whether he attempted to reach Carn Nan Gabhar – the third peak in the area.

‘Extremely experienced hillwalker’

A police search of the area in the days after he was reported missing discovered items belonging to the missing man.

Despite a police search, bolstered by Tayside Mountain Rescue teams and Civil Air Support, no trace of Mr Kinghorn was found at the time.

The discovery of Mr Kinghorn’s body was made shortly before 5pm on Tuesday at the remote Perthshire beauty spot.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.50pm on Tuesday the body of a man was found in the Glenfernate area of Blairgowrie.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing man Ross Kinghorn has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Timo Hayes
Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle
Geoff Brown standing in Perth city centre
Geoff Brown urges council to buy up empty Perth flats to boost city centre
3
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed
Breadalbane Terrace, Aberfeldy.
£190-a-night Aberfeldy Airbnb told to shut after ex-councillor raises concern for neighbour
5
Ewan McGregor pictured at Heather Street Food in Dundee and Balhousie Glazing in Perth.
Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home
2
Invergowrie Primary School.
Invergowrie Primary School 'left without drinking water for 3 weeks'
Lewis Beveridge
Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner speaks in Dundee in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
£5m Levelling Up doubts in Perth as council leader says 'no comfort' from Angela…
3
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Former Perth Leisure Pool employee launches petition to overturn Thimblerow plan
4
Vandals caused "significant damage" to Our Lady's Primary School in Perth at the weekend.
Children devastated after Perth primary school vandalised

Conversation