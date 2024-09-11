Body of Ross Kinghorn – missing for 20 months- discovered at Perthshire beauty spot

The body of a man discovered at a remote spot north of Blairgowrie on Tuesday is believed to be that of walker, Ross Kinghorn, missing since January 2023.

Police confirmed the news on Wednesday evening.

Mr Kinghorn, 57 at the time, left his home in Linlithgow on January 16 last year to go walking at Bridge of Tilt near Blair Atholl.

However, when he failed to return home his family reported him missing four days later.

A post on Facebook by Krystl Ogilbert, Mr Kinghorn’s partner on Wednesday evening confirmed that police had contacted the family to say his body had been found.

Family informed of the discovery

It read: “Last night we received a phone call informing us that Ross’s body had been found.

“Ross’s family would like to ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.

“Thank you to everyone for their on-going love and support throughout this process.

“We would also like to say a special thanks to the teams of dedicated staff and volunteers at Police Scotland MRT (Tayside), Tayside mountain rescue team and their colleagues from further afield for all of their commitment, kindness, love and support throughout this difficult time.”

Described as an “extremely experienced hillwalker” it’s thought he was attempting to hike at Beinn a’ Ghlò.

A number of confrimed sightings were made of Mr Kinghorn at Carn Liath, then on the ridge between the second peak – Braigh Coire Chruinn-Bhalgain.

However it’s not known whether he attempted to reach Carn Nan Gabhar – the third peak in the area.

‘Extremely experienced hillwalker’

A police search of the area in the days after he was reported missing discovered items belonging to the missing man.

Despite a police search, bolstered by Tayside Mountain Rescue teams and Civil Air Support, no trace of Mr Kinghorn was found at the time.

The discovery of Mr Kinghorn’s body was made shortly before 5pm on Tuesday at the remote Perthshire beauty spot.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.50pm on Tuesday the body of a man was found in the Glenfernate area of Blairgowrie.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing man Ross Kinghorn has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”