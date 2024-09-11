Craig Levein: Jason Holt is exactly what my St Johnstone team needed

New St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt might not be the most “glamorous” signing of the summer.

But in Craig Levein’s eyes, he could be one of the most important.

The Perth boss was thrilled to snap-up the former Hearts, Rangers and Livingston playmaker on deadline day.

Holt has the skillset Saints have been lacking in the middle of the pitch.

And his half-hour debut cameo against Motherwell before the international break was a small sample of what’s to come.

“Jason just knows what he’s doing,” said Levein. “His knowledge of the Premiership in Scotland is second to none.

“He was there for a lot of Livingston’s time in the league and he brings a level of nous that we sometimes look like we’ve been missing.

“There are no worries about his fitness at all and he’s talking constantly in training and on the field and helping people.

“It’s maybe not a glamorous signing but one that we certainly needed.

“I know we’ve got a little bit of experience but I like to have that experience in every area of the park.

“And he brings a calmness and incredible work-rate. He’s non-stop.

“He’s not the tallest nor strongest but he’s got some amount of stamina.

“That and his knowledge are two pretty useful things for this league.”

Player and mentor to other Saints

Levein expects Holt to become a manager on the pitch and fast-track Aaron Essel’s football education.

“Jason had a good few years at Rangers, he was captain there for a spell and he’s been down south as well,” he said.

“He’s been around.

“We have the likes of Aaron, who’s just starting out and making his way in the game.

“We like what we’ve seen so far but he’s still got a lot of things to learn and I’m hoping that Holty can impart that knowledge quicker than I can do it from the sidelines.

“Sometimes that on-field help is invaluable.

“He gives me a degree of comfort about that area of the field.

“A lot of it is about second balls, which is something you need to be good at as a team.

“He understands that side of the game as well – Livingston were fantastic at doing that sort of stuff.

“When he was young he was more of a tidy type of footballer. I think his spell at Livingston has turned him into something slightly different.

“Technically, he’s still really good but he’s developed his game exceptionally well. Invariably, he’s there when the ball arrives.

“He gets around the pitch so well.”