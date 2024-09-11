Craig Levein: Jason Holt is exactly what my St Johnstone team needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: Jason Holt is exactly what my St Johnstone team needed

The Perth boss believes the former Livingston players ticks a few boxes.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt might not be the most “glamorous” signing of the summer.

But in Craig Levein’s eyes, he could be one of the most important.

The Perth boss was thrilled to snap-up the former Hearts, Rangers and Livingston playmaker on deadline day.

Holt has the skillset Saints have been lacking in the middle of the pitch.

And his half-hour debut cameo against Motherwell before the international break was a small sample of what’s to come.

“Jason just knows what he’s doing,” said Levein. “His knowledge of the Premiership in Scotland is second to none.

“He was there for a lot of Livingston’s time in the league and he brings a level of nous that we sometimes look like we’ve been missing.

“There are no worries about his fitness at all and he’s talking constantly in training and on the field and helping people.

“It’s maybe not a glamorous signing but one that we certainly needed.

St Johnstone's Jason Holt in action against Motherwell
St Johnstone’s Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

“I know we’ve got a little bit of experience but I like to have that experience in every area of the park.

“And he brings a calmness and incredible work-rate. He’s non-stop.

“He’s not the tallest nor strongest but he’s got some amount of stamina.

“That and his knowledge are two pretty useful things for this league.”

Player and mentor to other Saints

Levein expects Holt to become a manager on the pitch and fast-track Aaron Essel’s football education.

“Jason had a good few years at Rangers, he was captain there for a spell and he’s been down south as well,” he said.

“He’s been around.

“We have the likes of Aaron, who’s just starting out and making his way in the game.

“We like what we’ve seen so far but he’s still got a lot of things to learn and I’m hoping that Holty can impart that knowledge quicker than I can do it from the sidelines.

Jason Holt will be able to help Aaron Essel, with the two pictured high-fiving each other
Jason Holt will be able to help Aaron Essel. Image: SNS.

“Sometimes that on-field help is invaluable.

“He gives me a degree of comfort about that area of the field.

“A lot of it is about second balls, which is something you need to be good at as a team.

“He understands that side of the game as well – Livingston were fantastic at doing that sort of stuff.

“When he was young he was more of a tidy type of footballer. I think his spell at Livingston has turned him into something slightly different.

“Technically, he’s still really good but he’s developed his game exceptionally well. Invariably, he’s there when the ball arrives.

“He gets around the pitch so well.”

