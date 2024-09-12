Claims Fife is in ‘danger of being turned into a big holiday park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claims Fife is in ‘danger of being turned into a big holiday park’

Councillor David McDiarmid made the comment as a planning committee considered an application for 91 holiday units at Crail Airfield.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor David McDiarmid was against the Crail Airfield masterplan. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Councillor David McDiarmid was against the Crail Airfield masterplan. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Fife is in danger of being “of being turned into a big holiday park”, it has been claimed, as an ambitious plan for Crail Airfield was refused.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid said members are being asked to consider tourism developments almost every month.

And he added: “What we really need is proper housing for folk who live here.”

How the Crail Airfield holiday park in Fife would be laid out.
How the Crail Airfield holiday units would have been laid out. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Mr McDiarmid is a member of Fife Council’s north east planning committee, which was asked to determine the application to transform the airfield into a major tourism and holiday destination.

The masterplan included 91 holiday accommodation units and, eventually, a 50-bedroom hotel.

A museum, market hall, six small business units, cycle paths and roads were also included.

However, many councillors expressed serious concern over the impact the development would have on Crail residents.

Planners had recommended approval but members said the village’s narrow roads would not cope with an estimated 1,300 extra cars every weekend.

‘We have a housing emergency’

Mr McDiarmid said: “If this had come up as a housing development I would have backed it to the hilt.

“I would say go for it because we need houses. We have a housing emergency.

“Yet, we’re putting up more holiday accommodation.”

Officers pointed out the Crail Airfield site is allocated for tourism in the local development plan, agreed by councillors in 2017.

But Mr McDiarmid added: “The world is a completely different place now.

“Every month we’re being asked to consider caravans and residential units for tourism.

“We’re in danger of turning Fife, and indeed Scotland, into a big holiday park.”

Crail Airfield plan was fifth Fife holiday park application this year

The planning committee turned down an application for a £35 million holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery last month amid concerns over its size.

On August 28, councillors approved plans for 100 holiday lodges on the site of Scotland’s last deep coal mine.

How the Castlehill holiday park at the former Blairhall coal mine in Fife will look
How the Castlehill holiday park at the former Blairhall coal mine in Fife will look. Image: Fife planning portal.

And in June, a masterplan for the derelict Crombie Colliery, including holiday chalets and a hotel was approved.

Meanwhile, 80 holiday lodges for a site in Kelty were approved in January.

All of the developments are expected to generate millions of pounds for the Fife economy.

Preserving the Crail site’s future

The Crail Airfield proposal was unveiled in March last year.

It attracted 136 letters of objection from local people, who feared the effect of hundreds of extra visitors.

However, applicant Ground Developments Ltd said it would preserve the site’s long-term future and preserve part of the UK’s wartime history.

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

Conversation