Claims Fife is in ‘danger of being turned into a big holiday park’

Fife is in danger of being “of being turned into a big holiday park”, it has been claimed, as an ambitious plan for Crail Airfield was refused.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid said members are being asked to consider tourism developments almost every month.

And he added: “What we really need is proper housing for folk who live here.”

Mr McDiarmid is a member of Fife Council’s north east planning committee, which was asked to determine the application to transform the airfield into a major tourism and holiday destination.

The masterplan included 91 holiday accommodation units and, eventually, a 50-bedroom hotel.

A museum, market hall, six small business units, cycle paths and roads were also included.

However, many councillors expressed serious concern over the impact the development would have on Crail residents.

Planners had recommended approval but members said the village’s narrow roads would not cope with an estimated 1,300 extra cars every weekend.

‘We have a housing emergency’

Mr McDiarmid said: “If this had come up as a housing development I would have backed it to the hilt.

“I would say go for it because we need houses. We have a housing emergency.

“Yet, we’re putting up more holiday accommodation.”

Officers pointed out the Crail Airfield site is allocated for tourism in the local development plan, agreed by councillors in 2017.

But Mr McDiarmid added: “The world is a completely different place now.

“Every month we’re being asked to consider caravans and residential units for tourism.

“We’re in danger of turning Fife, and indeed Scotland, into a big holiday park.”

Crail Airfield plan was fifth Fife holiday park application this year

The planning committee turned down an application for a £35 million holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery last month amid concerns over its size.

On August 28, councillors approved plans for 100 holiday lodges on the site of Scotland’s last deep coal mine.

And in June, a masterplan for the derelict Crombie Colliery, including holiday chalets and a hotel was approved.

Meanwhile, 80 holiday lodges for a site in Kelty were approved in January.

All of the developments are expected to generate millions of pounds for the Fife economy.

Preserving the Crail site’s future

The Crail Airfield proposal was unveiled in March last year.

It attracted 136 letters of objection from local people, who feared the effect of hundreds of extra visitors.

However, applicant Ground Developments Ltd said it would preserve the site’s long-term future and preserve part of the UK’s wartime history.

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.