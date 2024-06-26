Approval of major Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing hailed as ‘fantastic’ opportunity

Councillors have approved an ambitious proposal to transform a derelict Fife colliery into a major tourism development.

The plan for Comrie Colliery, near Saline, was compared to Lochore Meadows Country Park, which has brought immeasurable benefits to nearby communities.

And the chance to clean up the region’s largest area of post-industrial dereliction was described as a fantastic opportunity for the area.

Comrie Development Company wants to create hundreds of holiday chalets, a hotel with spa, a golf course and watersports on the 500-acre site.

Around 185 houses, a care home and retirement village and employment land are also mooted.

The area has been a wasteland since the colliery closed in 1986.

And while a 130-feet high bing was partially removed some of it remains.

Only the private sector intervention can improve Comrie Colliery site

Planning officer Martin McGroarty told Wednesday’s west and central planning committee the submitted masterplan was the only way to clear up the blemished land.

“There is no public money available to help us come close to making good the damage caused by the coal industry,” he said.

“It’s only private sector intervention that holds any hope for this site to improve.”

Problems include the remaining section of coal bing and opencast mine seams, which are “a steep and deep hazard”.

And Mr McGroarty warned councillors: “Don’t ask too much in terms of add-ons or community benefit.

“The huge community benefit in the first place, I would say, is getting a huge site back into productive use.”

‘Fantastic idea and good for the area’

Lochgelly and Benarty SNP councillor Lea McLelland hailed the application as “a fantastic idea”.

“I can remember Lochore Meadows like that,” she said.

“The difference that has made to this community in becoming one of the Fife’s biggest attractions…

“Something like this in an area that’s been blighted with the closure of mines can only be good for the area.

“If it’s going to bring employment to get it up and running and employment when it is up and running, it will be fantastic.”

And fellow-SNP councillor David Barratt added: “It almost feels like it’s too good to be true. It’s a fantastic development.”

Land to be developed in phases

The committee agreed to grant planning permission in principle, meaning the Comrie Colliery development as a whole is approved.

Individual planning applications for each part of the proposal will now have to be submitted separately.

It will be developed in four phases, starting with the tourism and leisure aspect.

Councillors said that was crucial to ensure houses were not built and then left on otherwise undeveloped land.