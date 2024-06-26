Approval of major Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing hailed as ‘fantastic’ opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approval of major Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing hailed as ‘fantastic’ opportunity

Fife Council planners said the only hope of improving the huge wasteland was through private sector intervention.

By Claire Warrender
The derelict Comrie Colliery site is a scar on the landscape.
Councillors have approved an ambitious proposal to transform a derelict Fife colliery into a major tourism development.

The plan for Comrie Colliery, near Saline, was compared to Lochore Meadows Country Park, which has brought immeasurable benefits to nearby communities.

How Comrie Colliery looked in 2019 before the plan was submitted
The Comrie Colliery plan could transform the derelict site.

And the chance to clean up the region’s largest area of post-industrial dereliction was described as a fantastic opportunity for the area.

Comrie Development Company wants to create hundreds of holiday chalets, a hotel with spa, a golf course and watersports on the 500-acre site.

Around 185 houses, a care home and retirement village and employment land are also mooted.

The area has been a wasteland since the colliery closed in 1986.

And while a 130-feet high bing was partially removed some of it remains.

Only the private sector intervention can improve Comrie Colliery site

Planning officer Martin McGroarty told Wednesday’s west and central planning committee the submitted masterplan was the only way to clear up the blemished land.

“There is no public money available to help us come close to making good the damage caused by the coal industry,” he said.

“It’s only private sector intervention that holds any hope for this site to improve.”

Problems include the remaining section of coal bing and opencast mine seams, which are “a steep and deep hazard”.

And Mr McGroarty warned councillors: “Don’t ask too much in terms of add-ons or community benefit.

“The huge community benefit in the first place, I would say, is getting a huge site back into productive use.”

‘Fantastic idea and good for the area’

Lochgelly and Benarty SNP councillor Lea McLelland hailed the application as “a fantastic idea”.

“I can remember Lochore Meadows like that,” she said.

One of the main attractions in the new play park.
Lochore Meadows is now home to Fife’s biggest accessible play areas. Image: Lochore Meadows Country Park/Facebook

“The difference that has made to this community in becoming one of the Fife’s biggest attractions…

“Something like this in an area that’s been blighted with the closure of mines can only be good for the area.

“If it’s going to bring employment to get it up and running and employment when it is up and running, it will be fantastic.”

And fellow-SNP councillor David Barratt added: “It almost feels like it’s too good to be true. It’s a fantastic development.”

Land to be developed in phases

The committee agreed to grant planning permission in principle, meaning the Comrie Colliery development as a whole is approved.

Individual planning applications for each part of the proposal will now have to be submitted separately.

It will be developed in four phases, starting with the tourism and leisure aspect.

Councillors said that was crucial to ensure houses were not built and then left on otherwise undeveloped land.

