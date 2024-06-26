Fife man who assaulted elderly resident and took videos banned from care sector

A Fife man who assaulted an elderly dementia patient and took videos has been banned from working in the care sector.

Liam Stark admitted filming a female care home resident in her underpants and t-shirt, days after assaulting her by flicking her breasts.

The incidents took place at Benore Care Centre in Lochore in 2022.

Stark no longer works there.

He was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum available – at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in February.

He was also placed on offender supervision for a year with a requirement to engage with counselling for alcohol abuse and substance misuse.

Fife man banned from care after causing emotional harm

After a probe into the conduct, watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has removed Stark from the social care register, meaning he will not be able to work in the sector.

The SSSC said Stark had “knowingly and deliberately caused emotional harm”.

The regulator’s report added that his actions were a “gross breach” of privacy and showed a “deep-seated attitudinal issue that is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration with the SSSC.”

The report added: “There are no circumstances leading up to the behaviour that reduces the impact of the severity of your behaviour.

“The behaviour resulting in the convictions breaches fundamental tenets of the profession and is of the highest seriousness.

“Repetition of the behaviour would put service users at an increased risk of physical and emotional harm”.

The watchdog decided a removal order was the most appropriate sanction.

Speaking to The Courier after Stark’s sentencing, the family of the patient said justice was “not even close” to being done.