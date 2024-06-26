Fife man who assaulted elderly resident and took videos banned from care sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man who assaulted elderly resident and took videos banned from care sector

Liam Stark filmed the elderly woman in her underpants and t-shirt Benore Care Centre in Lochore in 2022. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Liam Stark. Image: DC Thomson
Liam Stark. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife man who assaulted an elderly dementia patient and took videos has been banned from working in the care sector.

Liam Stark admitted filming a female care home resident in her underpants and t-shirt, days after assaulting her by flicking her breasts.

The incidents took place at Benore Care Centre in Lochore in 2022.

Stark no longer works there.

He was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum available – at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in February.

He was also placed on offender supervision for a year with a requirement to engage with counselling for alcohol abuse and substance misuse.

Fife man banned from care after causing emotional harm

After a probe into the conduct, watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has removed Stark from the social care register, meaning he will not be able to work in the sector.

The SSSC said Stark had “knowingly and deliberately caused emotional harm”.

The regulator’s report added that his actions were a “gross breach” of privacy and showed a “deep-seated attitudinal issue that is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration with the SSSC.”

Liam Stark at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The report added: “There are no circumstances leading up to the behaviour that reduces the impact of the severity of your behaviour.

“The behaviour resulting in the convictions breaches fundamental tenets of the profession and is of the highest seriousness.

“Repetition of the behaviour would put service users at an increased risk of physical and emotional harm”.

The watchdog decided a removal order was the most appropriate sanction.

Speaking to The Courier after Stark’s sentencing, the family of the patient said justice was “not even close” to being done.

