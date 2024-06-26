Wednesday court round-up — Big Weekend assault claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Big Weekend assault claim

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Crieff man who attacked a rival in the street after making a racist comment about his girlfriend has been ordered to pay compensation.

Scott Mills was heard making the racial slur before launching himself at the man, punching him to the head multiple times.

Perth Sheriff Court heard there had been a rivalry brewing between the pair for several years.

Mills, 45, admitted charges of assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering a racist remark on King Street, Crieff, on February 10 this year.

The assault happened in King Street, Crieff.

The court heard the complainer is the ex-partner of Mills’ current girlfriend.

Mills approached his victim while he was out socialising with friends.

He was heard to call his partner – who is of Asian heritage – a racial slur.

Mills then repeatedly punched his victim in the face, leaving marks on the left side of his head and on his temple.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It is fair to say that Mr Mills and the complainer don’t like each other.

“It has been that way for a number of years.

“This was a chance meeting and he deeply regrets his actions.”

Mills, of Highland Crescent, was fined £240 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victim.

Cocaine driver smashed into OAP’s house

A teenage cocaine-driver ploughed his mother’s Vauxhall Corsa into a Glenrothes living room and pinned a pensioner on his sofa as he watched TV.

Jay Cation’s shocking driving left the resident Allan Henderson with serious injuries including a fractured rib, cuts to his scalp and stomach and bruising.

Jay Cation crashed into a house
Jay Cation smashed his mum’s car into a house in Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson/ Fife Jammer Locations.

Cation’s girlfriend, Bailley Brand, was in the passenger seat at the time and suffered a fractured sternum.

Cation, 19, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to causing serious injury to his victims by dangerous driving while under the influence of cocaine at Woodside Way and Woodside Road on July 21 last year.

He also admitted using the car without insurance.

Tonne-up driver

A Perth motorist who was clocked motoring down the A9 at 100mph has been urged to get legal advice.

Michael Dunbar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously pled guilty to a dangerous driving charge.

The charge states he drove a Skoda Superb at about 30mph above the 70mph limit near Drumochter on January 10 this year.

Dunbar, of Commercial Street, Perth, represented himself when he appeared in the dock.

Sheriff Morag Fraser told him: “This is an extremely serious charge with serious consequences.

“I urge you to consider getting legal advice.”

Sentence was deferred until next month.

Big Weekend assault claim

A woman was allegedly left permanently disfigured after being hit with a can during Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Prosecutors allege that Dale Melville attacked the woman at Camperdown Park on May 28 last year.

Melville faces a single charge of assaulting the woman by throwing a can at her head.

This allegedly caused her to suffer injury and permanent disfigurement.

The 34-year-old Melville, of Finlaggan Place in Dundee, had his case at the city’s sheriff court continued without plea by Sheriff Eric Brown.

It will call again next month at a case management hearing.

Victim knocked unconscious

A man was knocked unconscious in an assault by an apprentice electrician in a row over queue-jumping at a taxi rank in Broughty Ferry.

Callum Cook
Callum Cook.

The shocking incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning on Brook Street on March 29 this year.

The victim was left with a swollen jaw, a cut and visible bruising but told police he could not remember being attacked.

Callum Cook, 26, admitted responsibility for the assault and will learn his fate at Dundee Sheriff Court when a social work report is available.

Absconder bailed for father’s funeral

A thug who once absconded from Castle Huntly has been granted bail after harassing his lover so he can attend his father’s funeral.

Daniel Hussain, 32, went missing from Perthshire’s open prison in July 2016.

Hussain – who was serving five-years for trying to rob a jewellers with a sword – was caught after six days on the run.

Hussain appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court after he admitted engaging in a course of abusive conduct from prison.

He also admitted breaching a non-harassment order.

Hussain was traced after absconding from Castle Huntly in 2016.

Hussain sent a string of threatening voicemails to his ex-partner while he was remanded in custody for a domestic matter.

He later breached court order not to contact her and was locked up again when his threatening conduct continued from behind bars.

A hearing was told that Hussain’s successful businessman father who was based in Preston had passed away last week.

Sheriff Paul Reid said: “I will allow you to have bail today to attend your father’s funeral.

“Don’t take anything from that as you have an appalling record.

“This will be standard bail and you will not contact Miss Anderson and you will remain in your home address between 7pm and 7am.”

A tearful Hussain, of the city’s Battlefield, replied: “Thank you” from the dock.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mark Moore is due to be released early as part of a scheme to ease overcrowding.
Perth prisoner due for early release threatened to rape police officer's six-year-old daughter
Callum Cook
Apprentice electrician knocked victim unconscious in Ferry taxi rank assault
Gillian Hershaw
Social care officer was nearly six times drink-drive limit in Dundee
Jay Cation crashed into a house
Cocaine-driver ploughed mum's Corsa into Glenrothes living room and 'pinned' pensioner to sofa
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Glassed in The Grill
A9 north of calvine
Woman from China in court accused of causing biker's death on A9 in Perthshire
Kenneth Watson
Fife tiler made video and acid threats in 11-month campaign of domestic abuse
St Thomas Bar in Arbroath.
Dundee man jailed for Arbroath bar robbery
Luke Pirie
Dundee motorist who killed Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards caught illegally behind the wheel
Mary McDonald
Woman's £32k fraud exposed after dream home in Perthshire repossessed