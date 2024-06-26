Wednesday court round-up — Big Weekend assault claim

A Crieff man who attacked a rival in the street after making a racist comment about his girlfriend has been ordered to pay compensation.

Scott Mills was heard making the racial slur before launching himself at the man, punching him to the head multiple times.

Perth Sheriff Court heard there had been a rivalry brewing between the pair for several years.

Mills, 45, admitted charges of assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering a racist remark on King Street, Crieff, on February 10 this year.

The court heard the complainer is the ex-partner of Mills’ current girlfriend.

Mills approached his victim while he was out socialising with friends.

He was heard to call his partner – who is of Asian heritage – a racial slur.

Mills then repeatedly punched his victim in the face, leaving marks on the left side of his head and on his temple.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It is fair to say that Mr Mills and the complainer don’t like each other.

“It has been that way for a number of years.

“This was a chance meeting and he deeply regrets his actions.”

Mills, of Highland Crescent, was fined £240 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victim.

Cocaine driver smashed into OAP’s house

A teenage cocaine-driver ploughed his mother’s Vauxhall Corsa into a Glenrothes living room and pinned a pensioner on his sofa as he watched TV.

Jay Cation’s shocking driving left the resident Allan Henderson with serious injuries including a fractured rib, cuts to his scalp and stomach and bruising.

Cation’s girlfriend, Bailley Brand, was in the passenger seat at the time and suffered a fractured sternum.

Cation, 19, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to causing serious injury to his victims by dangerous driving while under the influence of cocaine at Woodside Way and Woodside Road on July 21 last year.

He also admitted using the car without insurance.

Tonne-up driver

A Perth motorist who was clocked motoring down the A9 at 100mph has been urged to get legal advice.

Michael Dunbar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously pled guilty to a dangerous driving charge.

The charge states he drove a Skoda Superb at about 30mph above the 70mph limit near Drumochter on January 10 this year.

Dunbar, of Commercial Street, Perth, represented himself when he appeared in the dock.

Sheriff Morag Fraser told him: “This is an extremely serious charge with serious consequences.

“I urge you to consider getting legal advice.”

Sentence was deferred until next month.

Big Weekend assault claim

A woman was allegedly left permanently disfigured after being hit with a can during Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Prosecutors allege that Dale Melville attacked the woman at Camperdown Park on May 28 last year.

Melville faces a single charge of assaulting the woman by throwing a can at her head.

This allegedly caused her to suffer injury and permanent disfigurement.

The 34-year-old Melville, of Finlaggan Place in Dundee, had his case at the city’s sheriff court continued without plea by Sheriff Eric Brown.

It will call again next month at a case management hearing.

Victim knocked unconscious

A man was knocked unconscious in an assault by an apprentice electrician in a row over queue-jumping at a taxi rank in Broughty Ferry.

The shocking incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning on Brook Street on March 29 this year.

The victim was left with a swollen jaw, a cut and visible bruising but told police he could not remember being attacked.

Callum Cook, 26, admitted responsibility for the assault and will learn his fate at Dundee Sheriff Court when a social work report is available.

Absconder bailed for father’s funeral

A thug who once absconded from Castle Huntly has been granted bail after harassing his lover so he can attend his father’s funeral.

Daniel Hussain, 32, went missing from Perthshire’s open prison in July 2016.

Hussain – who was serving five-years for trying to rob a jewellers with a sword – was caught after six days on the run.

Hussain appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court after he admitted engaging in a course of abusive conduct from prison.

He also admitted breaching a non-harassment order.

Hussain sent a string of threatening voicemails to his ex-partner while he was remanded in custody for a domestic matter.

He later breached court order not to contact her and was locked up again when his threatening conduct continued from behind bars.

A hearing was told that Hussain’s successful businessman father who was based in Preston had passed away last week.

Sheriff Paul Reid said: “I will allow you to have bail today to attend your father’s funeral.

“Don’t take anything from that as you have an appalling record.

“This will be standard bail and you will not contact Miss Anderson and you will remain in your home address between 7pm and 7am.”

A tearful Hussain, of the city’s Battlefield, replied: “Thank you” from the dock.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.