Apprentice electrician knocked victim unconscious in Ferry taxi rank assault

Callum Cook said he was initially acting as peacemaker in the queue-jumping row.

By Ciaran Shanks
Callum Cook
Callum Cook.

A man was knocked unconscious in an assault by an apprentice electrician in a row over queue-jumping at a taxi rank in Broughty Ferry.

The shocking incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning on Brook Street on March 29 this year.

The victim was left with a swollen jaw, a cut and visible bruising but told police he could not remember being attacked.

Callum Cook, 26, admitted responsibility for the assault and will learn his fate at Dundee Sheriff Court when a social work report is available.

Taxi rank attack

It was revealed the victim and a group of friends had been drinking in the Ferry and left to get a taxi at around 12.30am after leaving The Anchor.

Cook and his associates were described by fiscal depute Nicola Caira as acting “boisterous” and were accused of trying to jump the queue.

The court heard Cook and others were challenged about this once a taxi had arrived and were told to join the back of the queue.

Cook, of Blake Street, flew into a rage and punched the man on the face “on several occasions”, eventually rendering him unconscious.

Police arrived and could see blood on the road and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

He was unable to recall what had happened but police later found him to have visible bruising and swelling with glue visible on his head from where he had been cut.

Cook, an apprentice electrician, later handed himself in at police headquarters on West Bell Street before being cautioned and charged.

He previously pled guilty by letter to assaulting Mr Davis on March 29 this year by placing his arm around his neck, throwing him off balance to the ground and on regaining his feet, repeatedly punching him to the face and rendering him unconscious.

Peacemaker turned violent

In a written explanation to the court, Cook claimed he was initially acting as a peacemaker before becoming violent.

He said matters “got out of hand”, adding that he was “very sorry” and that his conduct was “totally out of character”.

Cook appeared before Sheriff Eric Brown without legal representation but obtained the services of a solicitor later.

He maintained his plea of guilty with sentence deferred until August for reports to be prepared.

