Firefighters called after car bursts into flames in Broughty Ferry

One eyewitness said two men tried to tackle the blaze with extinguishers before emergency services arrived.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The car fire on Fort Street near the junction with Queen Street in Broughty Ferry.
The car fire on Fort Street near the junction with Queen Street in Broughty Ferry.

Firefighters were called to a Broughty Ferry street after a car burst into flames on Wednesday.

Crews were called to Fort Street, near the junction with Queen Street, just before 8.15am.

Drivers reported being diverted away from the scene with queues building up Fort Street and Forthill Road.

The car has since been towed away.

The damaged car being towed away.

One eyewitness said: “I think two guys from perhaps the garage opposite managed to control it with some extinguishers before the firefighters got here.

“It was pretty brave – I wouldn’t have gone anywhere near it.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.13am about a car being on fire on Fort Street in Broughty Ferry.

“We sent one appliance from Balmossie to the scene.”

