Dolphin leaps from water off Broughty Ferry in stunning picture

A stunning picture has captured the moment a dolphin leapt from the water off Broughty Ferry.

Boat tour company SaltDog Marine shared the photo on social media after capturing the spectacular moment on Tuesday.

It came after the firm said people joining its boat trip on Tuesday afternoon were “guaranteed” to see dolphins.

The post on Facebook said: “Wow, Broughty Ferry has always been a special wee place.

‘Big smiles’ in Broughty Ferry after dolphin sighting

“We’ve always been of the opinion that the beauty very much extends beyond the beach and so SaltDog Marine was born.

“We can tuck ourselves in tonight knowing there’ll be some big smiles cutting about the Ferry and beyond after a couple of beautiful experiences on our boat late this afternoon.”

Commenting on the photo, Garry Morrison said: “We were on the 5pm trip.

“Absolutely fantastic, so many dolphins around, as well as the occasional seal.

“Take a trip if you can.”

The Visit Broughty Ferry page described it as the “best Tay dolphin capture yet”.

Billy Campbell said: “Wow, what a shot this is, fantastic.”

Other photos of dolphins from the same trip have also been shared by SaltDog Marine.

Earlier this month, the firm put on extra boat trips in the Tay after “lots of dolphin activity” in the area.

SaltDog Marine launched new boats between Broughty Ferry and Tayport earlier this year.

Pictures were also shared of dolphins in the Tay during trips last summer.