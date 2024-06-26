Dolphin leaps from water off Broughty Ferry in stunning picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dolphin leaps from water off Broughty Ferry in stunning picture

The image has been described as the "best Tay dolphin capture yet".

By Lindsey Hamilton
dolphin at Broughty Ferry
The dolphin leaping from the water off Broughty Ferry on Tuesday. Image: SaltDog Marine/Facebook

A stunning picture has captured the moment a dolphin leapt from the water off Broughty Ferry.

Boat tour company SaltDog Marine shared the photo on social media after capturing the spectacular moment on Tuesday.

It came after the firm said people joining its boat trip on Tuesday afternoon were “guaranteed” to see dolphins.

The post on Facebook said: “Wow, Broughty Ferry has always been a special wee place.

‘Big smiles’ in Broughty Ferry after dolphin sighting

“We’ve always been of the opinion that the beauty very much extends beyond the beach and so SaltDog Marine was born.

“We can tuck ourselves in tonight knowing there’ll be some big smiles cutting about the Ferry and beyond after a couple of beautiful experiences on our boat late this afternoon.”

Commenting on the photo, Garry Morrison said: “We were on the 5pm trip.

SaltDog boat leaving Broughty Ferry.
SaltDog Marine runs boat trips from Broughty Ferry. Image: SaltDog Marine

“Absolutely fantastic, so many dolphins around, as well as the occasional seal.

“Take a trip if you can.”

The Visit Broughty Ferry page described it as the “best Tay dolphin capture yet”.

Billy Campbell said: “Wow, what a shot this is, fantastic.”

Other photos of dolphins from the same trip have also been shared by SaltDog Marine.

More dolphins spotted on Tuesday’s trip. Image: SaltDog Marine/Facebook
There was lots of dolphin activity on Tuesday. Image: SaltDog Marine/Facebook

Earlier this month, the firm put on extra boat trips in the Tay after “lots of dolphin activity” in the area.

SaltDog Marine launched new boats between Broughty Ferry and Tayport earlier this year.

Pictures were also shared of dolphins in the Tay during trips last summer.

