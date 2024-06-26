Monifieth Library building put up for sale with £175k price tag

The Monifieth Library building has been put up for sale with a price tag of £175,000.

Angus Council, which owns the building, earmarked it for closure earlier this year as it looks to offload surplus properties.

The library will move to a new £2 million hub at Blue Seaway Park later this year.

The council has pledged there will be no gaps in the town’s library service during the move after previously agreeing to sell the building.

According to Graham and Sibbald, the building is situated on a “prominent corner” on the south side of High Street.

The property listing says: “Internally, the subjects comprise substantial accommodation with the ground floor providing the main library with open-plan space with a series of interconnecting rooms, lounges, male, female and DDA-compliant toilets along with further staff welfare facilities.

Monifieth Library could have ‘variety of uses’ after being put up for sale

“The first floor comprises a series of individual rooms of varying sizes along with a gallery area overlooking the main library beneath.

“The site also includes the area of garden ground to the east of the subjects.”

Graham and Sibbald says the building could be used for a variety of uses pending planning consents.

Angus Council is also looking to offload its headquarters based in Forfar as part of an 18-month search for a new owner.