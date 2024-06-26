Monifieth Library building put up for sale with £175k price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth Library building put up for sale with £175k price tag

It comes ahead of a move to the new hub at Blue Seaway Park.

By Kieran Webster
An exterior shot of Monifieth Library.
Monifieth Library. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The Monifieth Library building has been put up for sale with a price tag of £175,000.

Angus Council, which owns the building, earmarked it for closure earlier this year as it looks to offload surplus properties.

The library will move to a new £2 million hub at Blue Seaway Park later this year.

The council has pledged there will be no gaps in the town’s library service during the move after previously agreeing to sell the building.

Angus Council owned Monifieth Library.
The library is being sold by Angus Council. Image: Graham and Sibbald

According to Graham and Sibbald, the building is situated on a “prominent corner” on the south side of High Street.

The property listing says: “Internally, the subjects comprise substantial accommodation with the ground floor providing the main library with open-plan space with a series of interconnecting rooms, lounges, male, female and DDA-compliant toilets along with further staff welfare facilities.

Monifieth Library could have ‘variety of uses’ after being put up for sale

“The first floor comprises a series of individual rooms of varying sizes along with a gallery area overlooking the main library beneath.

“The site also includes the area of garden ground to the east of the subjects.”

Graham and Sibbald says the building could be used for a variety of uses pending planning consents.

Angus Council is also looking to offload its headquarters based in Forfar as part of an 18-month search for a new owner.

Conversation