Monifieth library assurances after High Street building sell-off agreed

Monifieth library will move to the new £2m community hub at the Blue Seaway.

By Graham Brown
Monifieth library will go on the market this year. Image: Google
Monifieth library will go on the market this year. Image: Google

Monifieth library users have received an assurance there will be no gap in service when the facility leaves the High Street.

It came as councillors agreed the ‘For Sale’ sign will go up on the town centre building.

The library is to be part of the new £2m community hub at the Blue Seaway.

The Monifieth Community Resource Group facility is under construction at the seafront.

Angus policy committee councillors were told the project is progressing well and due to be completed around the end of the year.

Monifieth community hub.
Monifieth Community Resource Group chairwoman Jean Lee at the new hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The committee was asked to agree the sale of the old library as surplus to requirements.

And council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said the timing of the sale would be dovetailed with the new hub opening.

“Things are progressing well (with the hub),” he said.

“We will market the library with a view that any entry would be at the appropriate time, taking into account the build programme.”

Lochside ‘lessons learned’

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said he was glad lessons had been learned from the six-year, million pound saga of an old Forfar leisure centre.

Lochside lay empty and was at the centre of a costly court battle before finally being demolished in 2022.

Mr Boyd said: “Thank you for the balance of the disposal and the new build (being completed).

“We certainly don’t want to get back to the situation of tens of thousands of pounds spent on Forfar Lochside so it’s good to see lessons have been learned there.”

Monifieth councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “I can remember back to when Monifieth library was under the control of Dundee and under threat of closure.

“The library is going to have a long-term future (in the hub) and at least the old building is going to be put up for sale and hopefully go to good use.”

The committee also agreed to look at the future of two surplus Brechin properties.

However, locals will have a say on what happens to the old Municipal Buildings in Bank Street and the tractor shed store in Commerce Street.

Both belong to Brechin Common Good so a decision on whether to let or sell the buildings will require a public consultation.

