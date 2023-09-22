Site works signal £2m Monifieth hub dream turning to reality

The group behind a new Monifieth community hub has reached the day it has dreamed of for more than a decade.

Site works have started at the Blue Seaway on the £2 million project to deliver the hub which will also include the local library.

And Monifieth Community Resource Group say their sights are now firmly fixed on its summer 2024 opening.

The Riverview Drive site beside the busy park has been fenced off in preparation for excavations on the foundations of the new building, due to begin within days.

The hub will include a reception area, activity hall, cafe, kitchen, gym space, toilets and changing areas.

Partnership praise

MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee said: “At the end of last month I met a couple of older guys down there who were discussing what might be going on.

“I told them it was for a new community hub and they wouldn’t believe me.

“They’d given up on it ever happening but were super delighted to realise their dream was now becoming a reality.

“It’s taken many years to get to this stage, but we are here now and can’t wait to see it taking shape.”

Jean added: “It’s a £2.02m project now and a 44-week build, so we are hoping that by the end of July next year it will be open.

“It’s going to provide much-needed services and activities.

“And a cafe overlooking the firth will provide a great place for visitors to relax.

“Our partnership with Angus Council and Angus Alive has been crucial to getting to this point and will ensure our hub is a real focal point for the community.

“Today is all about breaking ground for the building but the new facility will be groundbreaking for services in the county and may well provide a template for future developments.

“We are beyond thrilled.”

AIM Design are the project architects and Algo the main contractor.

Determination

Angus Council leader and local councillor Beth Whiteside said: “I am absolutely delighted to see ground being broken on this exciting community-led project.

“It would not have been possible without the tireless and determined work of the volunteers who make up the Monifieth Community Resource Group.

“Their drive and vision brings us here today, while Angus Council was very pleased to be able to support them with vital funding to help make this tremendous new community-led resource a reality.”

In June, councillors signed off six–figure support to plug a funding gap in the project.

The council has agreed a 99-year ground lease for the seafront site at £1 per annum.