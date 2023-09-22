Site works signal £2m Monifieth hub dream turning to reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Site works signal £2m Monifieth hub dream turning to reality

The new Monifieth Community Resource Group hub at Blue Seaway is scheduled for completion in summer 2024.

By Graham Brown
MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee toasts the start of work on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee toasts the start of work on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The group behind a new Monifieth community hub has reached the day it has dreamed of for more than a decade.

Site works have started at the Blue Seaway on the £2 million project to deliver the hub which will also include the local library.

And Monifieth Community Resource Group say their sights are now firmly fixed on its summer 2024 opening.

Monifieth community hub project
The community hub will sit just west of the Blue Seaway playpark. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Riverview Drive site beside the busy park has been fenced off in preparation for excavations on the foundations of the new building, due to begin within days.

The hub will include a reception area, activity hall, cafe, kitchen, gym space, toilets and changing areas.

Partnership praise

MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee said: “At the end of last month I met a couple of older guys down there who were discussing what might be going on.

“I told them it was for a new community hub and they wouldn’t believe me.

“They’d given up on it ever happening but were super delighted to realise their dream was now becoming a reality.

“It’s taken many years to get to this stage, but we are here now and can’t wait to see it taking shape.”

Monifieth community hub work starts.
Jean Lee (third from left) with fellow MCRG members, AIM Design senior architect Aidan Williams (second from left) and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside (far right) at the groundbreaking event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Jean added: “It’s a £2.02m project now and a 44-week build, so we are hoping that by the end of July next year it will be open.

“It’s going to provide much-needed services and activities.

“And a cafe overlooking the firth will provide a great place for visitors to relax.

“Our partnership with Angus Council and Angus Alive has been crucial to getting to this point and will ensure our hub is a real focal point for the community.

“Today is all about breaking ground for the building but the new facility will be groundbreaking for services in the county and may well provide a template for future developments.

“We are beyond thrilled.”

AIM Design are the project architects and Algo the main contractor.

Determination

Angus Council leader and local councillor Beth Whiteside said: “I am absolutely delighted to see ground being broken on this exciting community-led project.

“It would not have been possible without the tireless and determined work of the volunteers who make up the Monifieth Community Resource Group.

Monifieth community hub work begins.
The hub is due to be complete in summer 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Their drive and vision brings us here today, while Angus Council was very pleased to be able to support them with vital funding to help make this tremendous new community-led resource a reality.”

In June, councillors signed off six–figure support to plug a funding gap in the project.
The council has agreed a 99-year ground lease for the seafront site at £1 per annum.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m…
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending
Iain Brough and Nicola Barbour of Angus Alive, Forfar GP Dr Nico Grunenberg, Sally Wilson, AHSCP and Colin McMIllan of Angus Voice at the launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mother Nature's best medicine on year-round prescription in new Angus initiative
Angus Council kerbside collection changes will be introduced next year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus waste bins WON'T be collected if they contain too much recycling in council…
23
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/09/2023
Fake brands stashing Angus hotel boss admits role in £20k drugs enterprise
NLB engineers spent nine days at the lighthouse for the annual maintenance regime. Image: DC Thomson
Bell Rock lighthouse ship shape after summer inspection
school strike
Full list of schools in Angus shutting during strikes
Arbroath road train in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson
Old Arbroath road train makes tracks for new home at Caley Railway in Brechin
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife