Monifieth community hub a step closer after Blue Seaway plans sail through

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monifieth’s dream of a new community hub is a step closer after councillors approved detailed plans for the Blue Seaway project.

The revised plan includes space for the local library, which is to move from the High Street.

And the group behind the project say the finishing line is now in sight for the ambitious scheme.

Angus development standards committee councillors unanimously backed the bid on Tuesday.

The application drew more than 50 letters of support.

But one neighbouring businessman says it is being built in the wrong place on the Blue Seaway park.

What will the hub feature?

The community hub will have a footprint of around 855 sq. m. and sits on land toward the east of the Riverview Park play area.

It will feature a reception, activity hall, cafe, kitchen, gym space, toilets and changing areas as well as the library.

There will be parking for seven cars outside the hub.

But roads officials say the wider parking provision around the seafront area is sufficient.

The latest application is a redesign of a plan approved by councillors in 2019 which was never progressed.

Increased need

Monifieth Community Resource Group treasurer Alastair Robertson told the committee: “The group set up in 2004.

“Several attempts have been made to get this project off the ground.

“We could never see the finishing line – until now.”

He added: “Covid has heightened the need for this type of community resource.”

In December 2021, the group secured £250,000 from Angus Council’s Place Based Investment Fund.

Mr Robertson said the addition of the library enhanced the project’s community value.

“It’s also much-needed by visitors from outwith Monifieth,” he added.

“And with the Monifieth and Broughty Ferry active travel improvements underway our community hub will be a fitting destination on a route that’s one of the most beautiful to walk, cycle and exercise on.”

Neighbouring business concern

However, Monifieth businessman Kenny Watson said the hub was a good idea in the wrong place.

His Roan Joinery operation will be overlooked by the new facility.

“I’m 100% for the community hub, I support it and I have donated towards it,” he said.

“But it is slap bang in front of two established businesses.”

He said the finished building would be 14 metres above his workshop.

And Mr Watson raised additional concerns about deliveries and other works traffic at his busy premises.

“I feel it should be over by the bowling green and tennis courts,” he said.

Committee convener David Cheape said: “This will clearly be a marvellous asset to Monifieth.

“It will secure library facilities and provide training opportunities.”