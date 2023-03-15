Monifieth community hub a step closer after Blue Seaway plans sail through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth community hub a step closer after Blue Seaway plans sail through

By Graham Brown
March 15 2023, 5.56am
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council

Monifieth’s dream of a new community hub is a step closer after councillors approved detailed plans for the Blue Seaway project.

The revised plan includes space for the local library, which is to move from the High Street.

And the group behind the project say the finishing line is now in sight for the ambitious scheme.

Angus development standards committee councillors unanimously backed the bid on Tuesday.

The application drew more than 50 letters of support.

But one neighbouring businessman says it is being built in the wrong place on the Blue Seaway park.

MCRG members at the Riverview Park site in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

What will the hub feature?

The community hub will have a footprint of around 855 sq. m. and sits on land toward the east of the Riverview Park play area.

It will feature a reception, activity hall, cafe, kitchen, gym space, toilets and changing areas as well as the library.

An aerial view of the planned hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council

There will be parking for seven cars outside the hub.

But roads officials say the wider parking provision around the seafront area is sufficient.

The latest application is a redesign of a plan approved by councillors in 2019 which was never progressed.

Increased need

Monifieth Community Resource Group treasurer Alastair Robertson told the committee: “The group set up in 2004.

“Several attempts have been made to get this project off the ground.

“We could never see the finishing line – until now.”

He added: “Covid has heightened the need for this type of community resource.”

In December 2021, the group secured £250,000 from Angus Council’s Place Based Investment Fund.

Mr Robertson said the addition of the library enhanced the project’s community value.

“It’s also much-needed by visitors from outwith Monifieth,” he added.

“And with the Monifieth and Broughty Ferry active travel improvements underway our community hub will be a fitting destination on a route that’s one of the most beautiful to walk, cycle and exercise on.”

Neighbouring business concern

However, Monifieth businessman Kenny Watson said the hub was a good idea in the wrong place.

His Roan Joinery operation will be overlooked by the new facility.

“I’m 100% for the community hub, I support it and I have donated towards it,” he said.

“But it is slap bang in front of two established businesses.”

He said the finished building would be 14 metres above his workshop.

And Mr Watson raised additional concerns about deliveries and other works traffic at his busy premises.

“I feel it should be over by the bowling green and tennis courts,” he said.

Committee convener David Cheape said: “This will clearly be a marvellous asset to Monifieth.

“It will secure library facilities and provide training opportunities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
People's champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
11
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Monifieth actor faces off against Vernon Kay and two-time Grammy nominee for national panto…
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
Demolition work to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing is well underway
Brechin Infirmary fast disappearing in demolition project
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town

Most Read

1
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
11
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
4
Gary Lineker and Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker
8
5
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Two people treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters battle Dundee house blaze for seven…
6
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
8
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
9
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
10
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor

More from The Courier

An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Road Test: Ford Focus ST still one of the top hot hatches
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC's most viewed properties in Tayside for February
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
The Shed: Disco time at 80s-themed spin class at rural fitness facility
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Dundee driver acquitted of endangering two men during caravan feud
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee playing catch-up - Queen's Park have title chase advantage
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Fife's singing barber 'more nervous' about cutting Scotland rugby team's hair than his pre-match…
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Drunk driver rolled minibus on Fife country road
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda

Editor's Picks

Most Commented