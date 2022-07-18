Monifieth Library move: Have your say on a switch to the Blue Seaway community hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monifieth residents are getting the chance to have their say on a planned seafront move for the town’s library.

And they are being urged to turn out to view designs for the switch to the planned Blue Seaway community hub.

Monifieth Community Resource Group is behind the decade-long dream to create the community centre.

The hub will be run as a social enterprise by local people.

A feasibility study carried out by Dundee-based Aim Design has now delivered the design and layout for a new library integrated within a larger hub.

And Angus Alive, Angus Council and MCRG are taking the proposals to the community this week.

Where you can see the new plans

From Tuesday the public can go along to the library on the High Street to see and hear more about the project.

The display runs until Saturday.

There will also be sessions where library and MCRG representatives will be available to discuss the proposals.

They are taking place at:

Monifieth Library Tuesday July 19, 3pm-5pm

Monifieth Library Thursday July 21, 11am -1pm

Monifieth Community Cabin Sunday July 24, 11am -1pm

The public can also view the plans and leave feedback online.

Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter said: “We are looking forward to engaging with the local Monifieth community on these exciting plans and hearing their thoughts and ideas about how we can deliver library services from the new site.

“Its location at the Blue Seaway is a short stroll from the library’s current location and is a buzzing locale used by different age groups for various social and leisure activities.

“This fantastic location matched with what would be a modern and accessible, fit-for-purpose space, would potentially help increase usage, add further value to the vibrancy of the community hub and expand multi-generational participation within the entire facility.

“We received positive feedback at a previous community council meeting on the potential integration and we are now looking forward to the reaction to the plans through this engagement.”

Angus Council leader and Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Beth Whiteside said: “This is a great opportunity for us to hear the views of Monifieth people.

“I hope as many residents as possible seize this opportunity to have their say.

“The space and resources provided by a library can be of tremendous value to people of all ages and it would be marvellous if that is reflected in the engagement process.

“Please take time to attend one of these events to see the proposals and offer your views and suggestions.”

MCRG enthusiasm

MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee added: “Right from when we were first approached about housing the library and Access services in our building we have thought it was a great idea for all users and would only enhance the building’s usefulness and appeal.

“Our original building was not going to be big enough to include these new services but the design was deliberately future facing and incorporated flexibility for cost effective add-ons.

“We just hadn’t reckoned on the growth being so immediate.

“We’re really pleased with the new design by our architects Aim Design and from informal discussions with locals the idea of the library being in our lovely bright airy building with access to an attractive all day café is a real winner.

“Our project to bring a community centre to Monifieth has morphed over the years due to a variety of events but MCRG is absolutely certain that this is the best ever solution to our community’s needs.

“And it’s a quick build. Less than a year from the first cutting of turf. Really exciting.”