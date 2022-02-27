Monifieth community hub within touching distance as group prepares to pen contract for £1.1 million project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monifieth community hub within touching distance as group prepares to pen contract for £1.1 million project

By Graham Brown
February 27 2022, 10.02am
Monifieth Community Resource Group members Eoin Smart, Irene Sutherland, Alastair Robertson, Madge Bunton, Al Bunton and Jean Lee at the Blue Seaway site. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Monifieth’s £1.1 million community hub is on the cusp of a crucial stage.

The team behind the Blue Seaway park project hope to sign the build contract within weeks.

But the vital step towards fulfilling the decade-long dream is being impacted by the escalating economic crisis.

Monifieth community hub
The new centre will be built beside the Blue Seaway playpark. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Monifieth Community Resource Group say it has been a challenge to pin down prices from firms wanting to create the seafront centre.

It’s because contractors have no idea how much raw material costs are going to continue to rise by.

Open next year

But MCRG members remain optimistic work will start soon and the hub will become reality early next year.

And they say there is growing excitement locally that a project spoken about for so many years is finally on the horizon.

It will feature community space, a fitness suite, café, Changing Places toilet and potential for cinema screenings.

Monifieth hub
An original artist’s impression of the proposed centre.

Group chairwoman Jean Lee said: “We are closing in on a contract, but it has been a lot of work to get prices because of the situation around the cost of materials.

“Covid hasn’t helped, but Brexit has certainly made it very difficult.

“Local firms are really supportive of the project and want to be involved. But their costs are going up all the time.”

It has had an impact on how the completed building will look.

“Initially we were going to have a lot of timber in the building,” said Jean.

“But prices have just gone so high that we have had to change part of the structure.

“There will be more steel.

“So the aesthetic will be different, but as long as we get the building and the community space it will provide then we will have achieved our goal.

“It would be our intention to have a contract in place around the end of March or start of April.

“It’s a ten-month build, so it should be here by next year.”

Final funding push

The group is also putting the final piece of the £1.15 million funding jigsaw in place.

Last December, a massive £250k injection of cash agreed by Angus Council was hailed as a “game-changer” for the project.

The money was part of the authority’s £720k allocation from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Fund to support community regeneration schemes.

“We are short by around £100,000 at the moment,” Jean added.

“We are in discussion with funders at the moment. Some are local and are very keen to help.”

The group is also continuing discussions with Angus Council over the prospect of the town library and Access office moving to the new hub.

“Over the past year Angus Council have been so supportive with us and we have update meetings with them every month to six weeks now.

“There was also a community council meeting to discuss the library idea and I have to say the whole feeling around the project was very positive.

“This has been spoken about for so long, but people are seeing it as a certainty now.

“Everyone was talking about it absolutely going to happen.

“It was quite humbling to hear, and very encouraging.

“The momentum is really there now and we cannot wait to get started.”

