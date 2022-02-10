Monifieth library move to new community hub on the cards?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monifieth library could be on the move to the burgh’s new community hub.

Angus Council and Monifieth Community Resource Group have begun talks about library and council Access provision going to the seafront centre.

The long-awaited facility is to be built beside the Blue Seaway park.

And it will include community space, a fitness suite, café, Changing Places toilet and potential for cinema screenings.

The hub group say they are willing to look at how the library might be accommodated there.

As well as Access provision which helps folk unable to use digital or phone channels with Blue Badge applications, housing applications and bus passes.

But they have warned their own plans won’t by compromised by squeezing council services into the hub.

In December, MCRG received a ‘game-changing’ £250,000 funding boost to take the scheme forward.

The group hopes to begin work on site later this year.

High School move dropped

Last November, councillors shelved a plan to relocate the library from the High Street to a new Monifieth High School.

Locals said they were less likely to use the library if it moved there.

MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee said the hub group is happy to explore the idea.

“In principle MCRG support the proposal that community services, such as the library, could be housed in our new centre,” she said.

“Almost ten years ago we approached the council to suggest that specific services such as Access and library would find a natural home in any new centre.

“But the suggestion was not developed by them until very recently.

“This change of heart is a wee bit late in the process.

“But we have to take a long-term view of what might best serve the whole community of Monifieth.

“Library and Access users would have the advantage of our in-centre cafe and they would be a very welcome addition to our user mix.

“They would also benefit from the centre’s longer opening hours, including over weekends.

“However, it is not in our plans to employ a librarian.

“We would hope Angus Council will provide an all-round improved and integrated library service.”

Challenges

She added: “Our current build proposal is pretty much at its limits for services we have planned.

“So the physical requirements of adding in other council-led services present quite a challenge.

“It may not be possible.

“But we are happy to engage in discussions of creative solutions that may come forward.

“We will, of course, not be put in the position of compromising our current plans.

“The council is well aware we are pushing forward with them independently.

“We’re confident our excellent working relationship with the council developed over a number of years will ensure that this proposal is taken forward based on mutual respect.

“Things are hotting up in terms of refining our final tender stage and so this is all adding to a very busy few weeks.

“But we’re pleased the council has such faith in our project. And that they have eventually come round to our way of thinking,” she said.

MCRG is hosting a Zoom meeting on February 17 to discuss the library plan.