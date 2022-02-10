Monifieth library move to new community hub on the cards?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monifieth library move to new community hub on the cards?

By Graham Brown
February 10 2022, 1.18pm
The new community hub will be at the Blue Seaway park.
The new community hub will be at the Blue Seaway park.

Monifieth library could be on the move to the burgh’s new community hub.

Angus Council and Monifieth Community Resource Group have begun talks about library and council Access provision going to the seafront centre.

The long-awaited facility is to be built beside the Blue Seaway park.

And it will include community space, a fitness suite, café, Changing Places toilet and potential for cinema screenings.

Monifieth hub
A vision of the new Monifieth centre. Submitted by Aim Design.

The hub group say they are willing to look at how the library might be accommodated there.

As well as Access provision which helps folk unable to use digital or phone channels with Blue Badge applications, housing applications and bus passes.

But they have warned their own plans won’t by compromised by squeezing council services into the hub.

In December, MCRG received a ‘game-changing’ £250,000 funding boost to take the scheme forward.

The group hopes to begin work on site later this year.

High School move dropped

Last November, councillors shelved a plan to relocate the library from the High Street to a new Monifieth High School.

Locals said they were less likely to use the library if it moved there.

MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee said the hub group is happy to explore the idea.

“In principle MCRG support the proposal that community services, such as the library, could be housed in our new centre,” she said.

“Almost ten years ago we approached the council to suggest that specific services such as Access and library would find a natural home in any new centre.

“But the suggestion was not developed by them until very recently.

“This change of heart is a wee bit late in the process.

“But we have to take a long-term view of what might best serve the whole community of Monifieth.

“Library and Access users would have the advantage of our in-centre cafe and they would be a very welcome addition to our user mix.

“They would also benefit from the centre’s longer opening hours, including over weekends.

“However, it is not in our plans to employ a librarian.

“We would hope Angus Council will provide an all-round improved and integrated library service.”

Challenges

She added: “Our current build proposal is pretty much at its limits for services we have planned.

“So the physical requirements of adding in other council-led services present quite a challenge.

“It may not be possible.

“But we are happy to engage in discussions of creative solutions that may come forward.

“We will, of course, not be put in the position of compromising our current plans.

“The council is well aware we are pushing forward with them independently.





“We’re confident our excellent working relationship with the council developed over a number of years will ensure that this proposal is taken forward based on mutual respect.

“Things are hotting up in terms of refining our final tender stage and so this is all adding to a very busy few weeks.

“But we’re pleased the council has such faith in our project. And that they have eventually come round to our way of thinking,” she said.

MCRG is hosting a Zoom meeting on February 17 to discuss the library plan.

