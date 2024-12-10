Young Fife BMW driver hit wall, dragged police and crashed into house

A sheriff said he has considered jailing a rogue BMW driver who dragged a police officer across the road and crashed into a house in Fife.

David Bilson snuck into the car while it was parked at a friend’s house, before trying to speed away from officers.

The 20-year-old reversed over a garden, collided with a wall and house and dragged PC Ewan McKay across the ground.

Bilson previously pled guilty to the chaotic driving in the Monkmoss area of Ladybank on August 30 this year.

Ignored police

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how officers were called out to the street at around 3.30pm to investigate anti-social driving linked to the same vehicle, which had fake registration plates.

While carrying out checks inside the address where the car was parked, officers heard the engine running.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “They returned outside and saw the accused Bilson in the driver’s seat reversing across the front garden.

“Officers instructed the suspect to stop.

“The accused did not and reversed into a garden wall bordering another property.

“Both officers attempted to switch off the engine, secure the vehicle and remove the accused.

“However, to no success and the accused kept his foot on the accelerator causing the engine to rev.”

Another collision

Bilson then drove forward and dragged PC McKay “a short distance” from the garden to the road.

The BMW caused damage to another property after Bilson smashed into it.

Mr Robertson added: “Both officers again attempted to remove the accused from the vehicle and instructed him to stop, which he did not.

“Once again, he collided with a garden wall.”

Provisional licence holder Bilson, of Kinloss Park in Cupar, drove off and was lost to sight before being arrested and charged at a later date.

He previously pled guilty to a series of driving offences and returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

Bilson had to be reprimanded by a GeoAmey officer after his phone went off on three different occasions during the hearing.

Sentencing deferred

Solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “This has provided a learning process for him.

“He is suitably nervous about appearing in court and curtailed his behaviour.”

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “It’s my obligation to look at all options.

“He has stayed out of trouble, he was here on time, albeit was rather careless with his telephone.

“Your (criminal) record is not atrocious. The driving here and the conduct here was.

“Notwithstanding your age, I am considering a custodial sentence here.”

But the sheriff placed Bilson on a high-tariff structured deferred sentence which will see him return to court in February.

This is in order for Bilson to find accommodation suitable for a restriction of liberty order, to assess his fitness for unpaid work and for him to be of good behaviour.

