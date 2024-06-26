Dundee fans react as Dark Blues release 2024/25 home kit: ‘Picasso would be proud. Masterpiece’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee fans react as Dark Blues release 2024/25 home kit: ‘Picasso would be proud. Masterpiece’

The Dee released images of their new shirt ahead of the weekend's opening pre-season fixture at Arbroath.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan
Dundee academy graduate Josh Mulligan in the new 2024/25 kit. Image: David Young

Dundee have a fresh new look for 2024/25 and their fans are all over it.

The Dark Blues revealed their latest home kit as the build-up to the new campaign ramps up.

Tony Docherty’s side upset the odds last season to register a top-six finish on their return to the Premiership last time out.

Dundee supporters were delighted by the progress made on the pitch.

And they have expressed their feelings for the new 2024/25 home kit as well after the unveiling at Dundee University’s Botanic Gardens.

Josh Mulligan, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Luke McCowan in the new kit. Image: David Young
Josh Mulligan, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Luke McCowan in the new kit. Image: David Young

The new kit is available for pre-order with an adult shirt costing £55 and junior top £45.

Judging by the reactions online, it will be a popular one.

Dundee fans react

“Oh my god, that is absolutely out of this world. Dundee and Macron are a match made in heaven,” posted Tony Portales DSC.

Arran Hill said: “Love it.”

And Andy Mac wrote: “Ooofffftt lads you’ve nailed it.”

Luke McCowan in the new kit. Image: David Young
Luke McCowan in the new kit. Image: David Young

Deetilehdeh kept it simple on X, posting: “Tidy”

Dundee Derry said: “The sexiest kit in the entire league hands down no competition.”

Gary posted on Twitter: “Picasso would be proud. Masterpiece.”

“That is beautiful” wrote Michael Prevost while Dens Park Choir said: “For the second season in a row we’re going to have the best home shirt in the league.

“Macron have smashed it out of the park again.”

A close-up on Dundee's new kit. Image: David Young
A close-up on Dundee’s new 2024/25 kit. Image: David Young

Graeme Brough is a traditionalist and was taken in by the shorts: “Had me at white shorts. That’ll do.”

And Dave Rob went for “stunning” followed by love heart emojis as Rhumba Derry said “the best top we have ever had” with a flame emoji to cap things off.

Others, though, weren’t so keen with Andrew writing: “Not for me, badge in middle I have never liked.

“Will wear last season’s again this season as it can’t be bettered.”

And Scott Lorimer said: “Would have been a really decent shirt if not for the outline of the crest on the actual material. That spoils it for me.”

Conversation