Dundee fans react as Dark Blues release 2024/25 home kit: ‘Picasso would be proud. Masterpiece’

Dundee have a fresh new look for 2024/25 and their fans are all over it.

The Dark Blues revealed their latest home kit as the build-up to the new campaign ramps up.

Tony Docherty’s side upset the odds last season to register a top-six finish on their return to the Premiership last time out.

Dundee supporters were delighted by the progress made on the pitch.

And they have expressed their feelings for the new 2024/25 home kit as well after the unveiling at Dundee University’s Botanic Gardens.

The new kit is available for pre-order with an adult shirt costing £55 and junior top £45.

Judging by the reactions online, it will be a popular one.

Dundee fans react

“Oh my god, that is absolutely out of this world. Dundee and Macron are a match made in heaven,” posted Tony Portales DSC.

Arran Hill said: “Love it.”

And Andy Mac wrote: “Ooofffftt lads you’ve nailed it.”

Deetilehdeh kept it simple on X, posting: “Tidy”

Dundee Derry said: “The sexiest kit in the entire league hands down no competition.”

Gary posted on Twitter: “Picasso would be proud. Masterpiece.”

“That is beautiful” wrote Michael Prevost while Dens Park Choir said: “For the second season in a row we’re going to have the best home shirt in the league.

“Macron have smashed it out of the park again.”

Graeme Brough is a traditionalist and was taken in by the shorts: “Had me at white shorts. That’ll do.”

And Dave Rob went for “stunning” followed by love heart emojis as Rhumba Derry said “the best top we have ever had” with a flame emoji to cap things off.

Others, though, weren’t so keen with Andrew writing: “Not for me, badge in middle I have never liked.

“Will wear last season’s again this season as it can’t be bettered.”

And Scott Lorimer said: “Would have been a really decent shirt if not for the outline of the crest on the actual material. That spoils it for me.”