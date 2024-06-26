Dundee Reform candidate supported Scottish independence and said referendum was ‘corrupt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Reform candidate supported Scottish independence and said referendum was ‘corrupt’

Vicky McCann said she was ‘embarrassed’ by the 2014 No vote and shared a link claiming the referendum was rigged.

By Justin Bowie
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party chairman Richard Tice. Image: Shutterstock.
A Dundee Reform UK candidate previously supported independence and claimed the 2014 referendum was “corrupt” to prevent a Yes vote.

Vicky McCann, standing for Nigel Farage’s party in Dundee Central, said at the time she was a “little embarrassed” that Scotland had voted No.

She also shared a link on Facebook to an article which alleges the independence referendum was fraudulent and that orders to rig it were “coming from the top”.

Ms McCann previously supported the SNP, but switched to Reform in protest against Nicola Sturgeon’s policies during the Covid pandemic.

The Reform candidate – who owns a bodybuilding gym in Perth – was vehemently opposed to lockdown restrictions which she warned were “destroying the country”.

Richard Tice visited Scotland to campaign for Reform. Image: PA.

It comes as business tycoon Richard Tice, the party chairman, said “I don’t know” when asked on Wednesday how many of his candidates previously supported independence.

Asked about a separate candidate during a visit to Scotland, he said: “I haven’t heard that. I’d be surprised.”

He said some of his party’s election hopefuls were “more bullish than others”, and added that some of them had “been around the block”.

Reform is currently locked in a war for votes with the Tories, which could potentially benefit the SNP on July 4.

The upstart party has seen a major boost in the polls since Mr Farage returned as leader and announced he would stand.

The Conservatives are desperate to portray themselves as the only pro-union option in key marginal seats where they are battling the nationalists.

The party claimed Mr Tice’s comments were “astonishing” and said they would “dismay” voters opposed to independence.

The Tories are worried Reform could peel away votes in key seats. Image: Shutterstock.

MSP Craig Hoy said: “This candidate was clearly a strident backer of breaking up the United Kingdom and, like a typical nationalist, she blatantly refused to accept the referendum result.

“Only by uniting behind the Scottish Conservatives in key seats can voters ensure they will beat the SNP.”

In a post one month before the 2014 referendum, Ms McCann wrote: “I feel that we owe it to this amazing country and its amazing people to vote Yes.”

The day after the vote, she said: “Well my country has turned out in record numbers to decide its future and on that I am proud.

“Personally I am a little embarrassed that “we couldn’t still rise now and be a nation again”.”

Ms McCann claimed the UK Government had “orchestrated” threats by major UK companies that jobs may be lost in Scotland after a Yes vote.

She added: “For me this was bullying gone too far and turned an unbiased referendum corrupt which made voting Yes a tough choice.”

Switch to Reform

But seven years on, her support for the SNP had ebbed away as she announced her intention to stand for Reform at the 2021 Holyrood vote.

She wrote: “The lockdown and the illogical decisions regarding how it was being handled drove me to despair.

“As an SNP voter, I expected more. I felt that they were destroying the country mentally, physically and economically.

“I looked at various political parties and the refreshing strength of Reform stood out.”

The SNP was contacted for comment.

Last month, we told how Perth and Kinross-shire candidate Helen McDade was called “out of touch” by the Tories over an interview on party policy.

Ms McCann was approached for comment by The Courier.

