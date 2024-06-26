Kieran Freeman reveals Raith Rovers ambitions and singles out one new team-mate for praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Freeman reveals Raith Rovers ambitions and singles out one new team-mate for praise

The ex-Dundee United full-back has penned a 12-month contract at Stark's Park.

New signing Kieran Freeman with a Raith Rovers scarf.
Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Kieran Freeman has instantly set his sights on helping Raith Rovers reach the Premiership after penning a 12-month deal.

The former Dundee United and Southampton defender was unveiled as the Kirkcaldy club’s latest signing on Monday.

The 24-year-old was a free agent after leaving League of Ireland outfit St Patrick’s Athletic just four months into his contract.

That allowed him to return to Scotland, where he had spent four years with Dundee United before leaving for Dublin in February.

Kieran Freeman signs his contract at Raith Rovers.
Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

He insists Raith represent the perfect next stop in a senior career that began in 2016 with a move from United’s academy to Southampton.

And the right-back has lofty ambitions for the campaign ahead with Rovers, who finished runners-up in the Championship last season and then suffered Premiership play-off disappointment against Ross County.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here. I couldn’t wait to get back to Scotland and I probably couldn’t have picked a better club to come back to.

“And I’ve enjoyed my first few days.

“It’s a year-long contract and I think we’re both looking for it to be a successful one.

Freeman: ‘It’s a club with ambition’

“That means good performances, good results on the pitch and being part of a good group of boys.

“Being at United, I saw first-hand how close [Raith] made it. And I think it’s a club with ambition.

“I know every club has good aspirations, but I think this club is backing it up and it’s up to us to go even further this season.

“Personally, I just want to play as many games as possible and to play well.

“And, then, the manager will probably sit down with us and go through what the team’s ambitions are.

New Raith Rovers signing Kieran Freeman on the Stark's Park pitch.
Kieran Freeman has set his sights on promotion to the Premiership with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

“But it would obviously be to be challenging for promotion.”

Freeman has admitted he was desperate to return to Scottish football after ten appearances for St Pat’s.

The sacking of ex-United striker Jon Daly as manager did not help him settle in Ireland.

But he is delighted to step in to the breach left at Raith by the departures of Ross Millen and the on-loan James Brown.

And it is another Brown – Scott, the Rovers skipper – who has helped Freeman settle into his new surroundings at Stark’s Park.

‘It’s nice to be back with him’

He added to Raith TV: “Everyone’s been brilliant so far. I think it’s a changing room of good guys.

“I was with Broony [on loan] at Peterhead and he’s exactly the same as he was at Peterhead.

“He’s so professional and it’s been nice to be back with him.

“I had a message from him, but I was all set – I wasn’t going to change [my mind] no matter what Broony said. I was always going to sign.”

Freeman joins Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce, Shaun Byrne, Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson in signing for Raith so far this summer.

