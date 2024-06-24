EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Freeman snapped up by Raith Rovers as former Dundee United man seals Scotland return

Raith Rovers have secured the signing of former Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman.

Freeman, 24, was a free agent after ripping up his deal with St Patrick’s Athletic following just four months with the League of Ireland outfit.

He made eight appearances for the Dubliners, while the man who signed him – ex-Tannadice hero Jon Daly – was sacked after just 15 games of the campaign.

And Rovers have handed Freeman a route back into Scottish football as they tool up for a Championship promotion push, with boss Ian Murray looking to replace the departed Ross Millen and James Brown.

Former Southampton kid Freeman made 66 appearances in four years at United and, while he endured a dip in form towards the end of his time at Tannadice, he was initially an all-action wing-back with bags of potential.

He will hope to rediscover that energy and efficacy in Kirkcaldy.

Rovers have already added Shaun Byrne, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, Callum Fordyce, Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson to their ranks this summer.