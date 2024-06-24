Man taken to Ninewells as police called to Dundee care home

A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after police were called to a Dundee care home.

Police and paramedics attended Harestane Care Home, on Harestane Road, at around 1.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services remained at the scene until at least 3pm.

Officers were responding to a report of “concern for a man” at the home.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

One passer-by said: “Around 3pm there were two police cars outside and another parked in the car park.

“When I walked along the road, another ambulance went in but a paramedic car and an ambulance then came straight back out again – it wasn’t blue-lighting.

“Then two men in suits that may have been detectives or health and safety came out with one of the policemen.

“It was a lot of police.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware of the incident.

They said: “Around 1.30pm on Monday, 24 June, 2024, we received a report of concern for a man at Harestane Road, Dundee.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Health and Safety Executive had been informed. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier has contacted HSE for more information.

Priority Care, which runs the Harestane Road facility, declined to comment.