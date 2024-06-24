Dundee Pictures on board latest cruise ship in Dundee with 8 bars and room for nearly 700 passengers Azamara Onward is one of 16 cruise visits scheduled for Dundee this year. Onboard the Azamara Onward cruise ship docked at Dundee port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken & Heather Fowlie June 24 2024, 6:18pm June 24 2024, 6:18pm Share Pictures on board latest cruise ship in Dundee with 8 bars and room for nearly 700 passengers Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5020488/azamara-onward-pictures-cruise-ship-docked-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment A cruise ship with eight bars and room to carry nearly 700 passengers is the latest to dock in Dundee. Azamara Onward is on an 11-day cruise that began in Southampton and will end in Dublin. The ship will also visit Orkney, Lewis and Harris, and Oban. The luxury liner is one of 16 cruise visits scheduled for Dundee this year. Azamara Onward is 592ft long and was built in 1999. The cruise operator describes the ship as able to “traverse oceans, explore scenic coastal waters, and dock in less-travelled ports that larger ships just can’t access”. It has 11 decks and 278 suites. There are also five restaurants, fitness facilities, shops and a spa. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was given access on board Azamara Onward on Monday after it docked in Dundee. Outside the Azamara Onward cruise ship docked at Dundee port. The pool deck which was blessed with amazing weather. The top deck for a sunny spot. The Sunset Bar. The guests enjoy walking around the pool deck. The Thalasso Therapy pool area with private spa. The Windows Cafe. A view from the Windows Cafe looking over the bridge. Aqualina restaurant. The pool deck. Aqualina restaurant. The Atlas Bar. Another view of the Atlas Bar. A general view of the main entrance to the ship where there are shops and various eateries. The Discoveries Restaurant. A plaque exchange ceremony with Cruise and Security Manager with Forth Ports Marianne Beggs and Captain of the ship Carl Smith. The Window Cafe. A plaque exchange ceremony with Cruise and Security Manager with Forth Ports Marianne Beggs. Captain of the ship Carl Smith and ships agent Kevin Paterson.
