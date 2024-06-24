Pictures on board latest cruise ship in Dundee with 8 bars and room for nearly 700 passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures on board latest cruise ship in Dundee with 8 bars and room for nearly 700 passengers

Azamara Onward is one of 16 cruise visits scheduled for Dundee this year. 

Onboard the Azamara Onward cruise ship docked at Dundee port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Onboard the Azamara Onward cruise ship docked at Dundee port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken & Heather Fowlie

A cruise ship with eight bars and room to carry nearly 700 passengers is the latest to dock in Dundee.

Azamara Onward is on an 11-day cruise that began in Southampton and will end in Dublin.

The ship will also visit Orkney, Lewis and Harris, and Oban.

The luxury liner is one of 16 cruise visits scheduled for Dundee this year.

Azamara Onward is 592ft long and was built in 1999.

The cruise operator describes the ship as able to “traverse oceans, explore scenic coastal waters, and dock in less-travelled ports that larger ships just can’t access”.

It has 11 decks and 278 suites.

There are also five restaurants, fitness facilities, shops and a spa.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was given access on board Azamara Onward on Monday after it docked in Dundee.

Outside the Azamara Onward cruise ship docked at Dundee port.
The pool deck which was blessed with amazing weather.
The top deck for a sunny spot.
The Sunset Bar.
The guests enjoy walking around the pool deck.
The Thalasso Therapy pool area with private spa.
The Windows Cafe.
A view from the Windows Cafe looking over the bridge.
Aqualina restaurant.
The pool deck.
Aqualina restaurant.
The Atlas Bar.
Another view of the Atlas Bar.
A general view of the main entrance to the ship where there are shops and various eateries.
The Discoveries Restaurant.
A plaque exchange ceremony with Cruise and Security Manager with Forth Ports Marianne Beggs and Captain of the ship Carl Smith.
The Window Cafe.
A plaque exchange ceremony with Cruise and Security Manager with Forth Ports Marianne Beggs. Captain of the ship Carl Smith and ships agent Kevin Paterson.

