Pictures on board latest cruise ship in Dundee with 8 bars and room for nearly 700 passengers

A cruise ship with eight bars and room to carry nearly 700 passengers is the latest to dock in Dundee.

Azamara Onward is on an 11-day cruise that began in Southampton and will end in Dublin.

The ship will also visit Orkney, Lewis and Harris, and Oban.

The luxury liner is one of 16 cruise visits scheduled for Dundee this year.

Azamara Onward is 592ft long and was built in 1999.

The cruise operator describes the ship as able to “traverse oceans, explore scenic coastal waters, and dock in less-travelled ports that larger ships just can’t access”.

It has 11 decks and 278 suites.

There are also five restaurants, fitness facilities, shops and a spa.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was given access on board Azamara Onward on Monday after it docked in Dundee.